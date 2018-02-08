Farm Worker/Trabajador de Campo

Farm workers needed in Harbor Springs to plant, maintain and harvest strawberries, rhubarb, potatoes, asparagus and a variety of flowers. Workers will also complete tasks associated with general farm labor, including hand tilling, hoeing, weeding, transplanting, pruning, cleaning crops, bunching and arranging flowers, maintaining farm buildings and machinery, operating and maintaining irrigation systems and loading and unloading produce into trucks.Â

Se necesitan trabajadores de campo enÂ Harbor Springs para plantar, mantener y cosechar fresas, ruibarbo, patatas, esparrago y una variedad de flores. Trabajadores tambiÃ©n harÃ¡n deberes asociados con el trabajo agrÃ­cola general, incluso labrar a mano, usar la azada, quitar la maleza, trasplantar, podar, limpiar los cultivos, agrupar y ordenar flores, mantener los edificios de la granja y la maquinaria, operar y mantener sistemas de irrigaciÃ³n y cargar y descargar productos de camiÃ³n.Â Â

Period of employment/periodo de empleo: 4/9/2018 – 12/17/2018

Pay is $13.06 per hour/la paga es $13.06 por hora

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Es necesario poder levantar hasta 50 libras.

RequiresÂ one month of experience in mechanical planting, transplanting, cultivating, seeding and spraying.

Se requiere un mes de experiencia de plantar por mÃ¡quina, trasplantar, cultivar, sembrar y aplicar insecticida.Â

Employer provides housing at no cost to workers who are not reasonably able to return same day to their residence. Separate sleeping rooms and bathroom facilities are designated for male and female workers. Family housing is not available.

El empleador provee vivienda sin cobrar a los trabajadores que no puedan razonablemente regresar en el mismo dÃ­a a sus residencias. Se designan dormitorios e instalaciones de baÃ±o separados para trabajadores masculinos y femeninos.Â No se provee viviendas para familiares de los trabajadores.Â

Workers hired from beyond normal commuting distance will be reimbursed for inbound transportation costs. Upon completion of the work contract, these workers will also be provided with outbound transportation costs.Â

Los trabajadores que estÃ¡n contratados fuera de la distancia normal para viajar al trabajo estarÃ¡n reembolsados para el transporte de llegada. Para los que terminan el contrato completo, el empleador proveerÃ¡ o pagarÃ¡ por el transporte de ida.Â

Employer offers transportation between daily work site and employer-provided housing at no cost to worker entitled to housing benefit.

El empleador ofrece transportaciÃ³n desde el sitio del trabajo y la vivienda proveÃ­da por el empleador cada dÃ­a sin costo al trabajador con derecho al beneficio de la vivienda.

Approved for Intrastate Recruitment/Aprobado para el reclutamiento intraestatalÂ