Family Independence Manager 13 (Kalkaska/Grand Traverse)

Job Description

The Family Independence Manager supervises, directs, and monitors the activities of the Family Independence Specialists and the Eligibility Specialists in a MDHHS local office. As the Family Independence Manager, the position is responsible for the operationalizing of the Family Independence Program and other programs administered by MDHHS. The Family Independence Manager will provide support, direction, and serve as a resource person to the subordinate staff to ensure proper application of policies and procedures for various social service programs and monitor the progress of the department goal of encouraging independence and self-sufficiency.

Family Independence Manager – Position Description

Required Education and Experience

Education

Possession of a bachelor’s degree with at least 30 semester (45 term) credits in human services courses such as: social welfare, social work, sociology, psychology, family ecology, consumer/community services, family studies, family and child development, guidance and counseling, criminal justice, gerontology, special education, education of the emotionally disturbed, or education of the gifted. (NOTE: Status as a Family Independence Specialist satisfies the education requirement.) Experience Three years of experience equivalent to a Family Independence Specialist or Services Specialist, including one year equivalent to the P11-level; or, one year equivalent to an Assistance Payments Supervisor 12.

Alternate Education and Experience

The following combinations of experience may substitute for the experience requirement for Family Independence Manager 13:

Two years of experience as a Family Independence Specialist or Services Specialist in addition to one year of experience in one of the following Family Independence Program related areas: Quality Control Analyst. Human Resources Developer providing FIP and ESA training. Departmental Analyst in the county office as a Project Zero Coordinator (closely involved in the local office application of FIP policy). Resource Program Analyst or Departmental Analyst work as a Family Independence program analyst responsible for activities such as assessing legislation, developing program policy, applying policy in case reviews, or serving as a policy and case consultant. Examples include Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF); Zone Family Independence Program (FIP) Specialist; Food Stamp Management Evaluation (FSME). The following combinations of education and/or experience may be substituted for the education requirement:

One year of experience classified as a Departmental Analyst functioning as a Project Zero Coordinator and a bachelor’s degree in any major. Six years of experience as an Assistance Payments Worker, Migrant Program Worker, and/or a Job Start Worker. Four and half years of Assistance Payments Worker, Migrant Program Worker, or Job Start Worker experience and one year of college. Three years of Assistance Payments Worker, Migrant Program Worker, or Job Start Worker experience and two years of college. One and a half years of Assistance Payments Worker, Migrant Program Worker, or Job Start Worker experience and three years of college. One year of experience as an Assistance Payments Worker, Migrant Program Worker, or a Job Start Worker and a bachelor’s degree in any major.

Additional Requirements and Information

The position location is undetermined at this time, it will be stationed at either the Grand Traverse or the Kalkaska County Department of Health and Human Services Office.

Grand Traverse County MDHHS, 701 South Elmwood, Traverse City, MI 49684

Kalkaska County MDHHS, 503 North Birch Street, Kalkaska, MI 49646

To be considered for this position you must:

apply for this position online via NEOGOV; click on “Apply” in the job posting for instructions in submitting your electronic application. Hard copy applications are not accepted.

relevant experience and/or education referred to in supplemental questions must be documented in resume, transcript and/or application to allow for accurate screening.

attach a resume identifying specific experience and dates of employment. Dates of employment should include month and year and hours per week.

attach a cover letter.

attach a copy of an official transcript(s). We accept scanned copies of official transcripts. We do not accept web-based, internet, or copies of unofficial transcripts. Official transcripts provide the name of the institution, confirmation that a degree was awarded and on what date, and the registrar’s signature.

Failure to complete any of the above items may result in your application not being considered. See instructions for attaching files here: *Instructions*

Your application for any position does not guarantee that you will be contacted by the Department/Agency for further consideration. Only those applicants interviewed will be notified of the results.

The department reserves the right to close this posting prior to its original end date once a sufficient number of applications have been received.

Please contact Susan Bowne at (517) 373-6940 or [email protected] for any questions you may have regarding this vacancy.

Salary: $48,048.00 – $71,156.80 Annually

Location: Kalkaska, MI

Job Type: Permanent Full Time

Department: Health and Human Services – Counties

Job Number: 4308-18-Kalkaska-009-FILL-FIM

Closing: 3/15/2018 8:00 AM Eastern

Bargaining Unit: NON-EXCLUSIVE REPRESENTED EMPLOYEE (NERE)

Agency: State of Michigan

Address: 400 South Pine Street Lansing, Michigan, 48909.

Phone: (800) 788-1766

Website: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/michigan