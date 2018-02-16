Family Fare Associate

NOTE: This position is only located at the East Jordan Family Fare store.

POSITION SUMMARY

To provide courteous and friendly customer service while maintaining department standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Â SCHOOL EDUCATION

Â HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Â JOB EXPERIENCE

Â One year retail experience

RESPONSIBILITIES AND ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Maintain clean, attractive and well stocked department

Rotate products for freshness and face products per merchandising standards

Know location of products in store

Able to work well independently and with others

Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines

(Bagging)Â Â collect, return, and clean carts, bag groceries, maintain bottle area

(Cashiering)Â Â Operate cash register, weigh items, operate other check stand equipment, process payments, bag groceries

(Fresh Departments)Â Â Cook, prepare, cut, slice, weigh, package and label

(Quick Stop/Gas Station) – Operate cash register, weigh items, operate other check stand equipment, process payments, receive deliveries and operate pumps

(Stocking)Â Â Unload and stock products on sales floor, assist in receiving

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS ABILITIES

Good Oral Communication Skills Ability to interact politely and effectively with customers and others Read, Write, Comprehend, Interpret documents

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENT

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 20 pounds (or 30 pounds for Stocking and Fresh Departments) frequently, lifting up to 50 pounds occasionally. The associate is required to stand and walk for extended periods of time and may bend, stoop, twist and turn frequently. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee may be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

EQUIPMENT

Fresh Department Equipment (i.e., slicers, fryers, scales, ovens, grinders, etc)

General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)

Other Retail Equipment (e.g., pallet jacks, cardboard baler, sanitation and cleaning supplies, etc.).

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.