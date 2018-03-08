Facilities Computer Aided Drafting Intern

Interlochen Center for the Arts is looking to hire a summer Maintenance Intern for the 2018 Interlochen Arts Camp.Â The dates of the agreement would be 6/22/2018 to 8/10/18 and is an hourly paid position that would work up to 40 hours a week.Â A meal is provided (when service is open)Â during a shift. Please note that on-campus housing is not available for this position.
Job responsibilities:
- Updating our existing campus utility drawings for all utilities.Â
- UpdateÂ water utility drawings are a requirement of our MDEQ permit for having a water distribution system.Â (This activity may take a couple of summers to complete depending on the quality of current utility drawings.)
- Complete electronic layout drawings for existing buildings.
- Convert old paper drawings / as-builts / sketches into electronic drawing files (CAD)
- Work with vendors to get recent project drawings and incorporate into utility master drawings
- Field verify utility locations as needed
- Scan drawings/documents and establish electronic project filing system
- Work with Maintenance staff to verify utilities
- Document current projects around campus, take photos, create a project report
- Measure & document building layout, room sizes, doors, windows of existing buildings and create basic CAD layouts including dimensions and sqft
- Understanding and choosing the best method for field verification
- Working with staff to document changes & verification of utilities
- Use technology to the intern’s advantage, propose possible different solutions andÂ new software
Qualifications:
- Proficiency in Auto CAD (required)
- Understand/learn reading project drawings
- Familiarity with Apple Operating systemsÂ
- Google suiteÂ experience (GoogleDocs, GoogleSpreadsheets, etc)
- Microsoft Office experience
- Ability to take direction and work with limited supervision to complete tasks
- Ask questions and be willing to learn