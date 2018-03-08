MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Facilities Computer Aided Drafting Intern

Interlochen, MI

Website:
http://interlochen.org

Posted on March 8, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372656

Apply Now

About Facilities Computer Aided Drafting Intern

Interlochen Center for the Arts is looking to hire a summer Maintenance Intern for the 2018 Interlochen Arts Camp.Â The dates of the agreement would be 6/22/2018 to 8/10/18 and is an hourly paid position that would work up to 40 hours a week.Â  A meal is provided (when service is open)Â during a shift. Please note that on-campus housing is not available for this position.

Job responsibilities:

  • Updating our existing campus utility drawings for all utilities.Â 
  • UpdateÂ water utility drawings are a requirement of our MDEQ permit for having a water distribution system.Â  (This activity may take a couple of summers to complete depending on the quality of current utility drawings.)
  • Complete electronic layout drawings for existing buildings.
  • Convert old paper drawings / as-builts / sketches into electronic drawing files (CAD)
  • Work with vendors to get recent project drawings and incorporate into utility master drawings
  • Field verify utility locations as needed
  • Scan drawings/documents and establish electronic project filing system
  • Work with Maintenance staff to verify utilities
  • Document current projects around campus, take photos, create a project report
  • Measure & document building layout, room sizes, doors, windows of existing buildings and create basic CAD layouts including dimensions and sqft
  • Understanding and choosing the best method for field verification
  • Working with staff to document changes & verification of utilities
  • Use technology to the intern’s advantage, propose possible different solutions andÂ new software

Qualifications:

  • Proficiency in Auto CAD (required)
  • Understand/learn reading project drawings
  • Familiarity with Apple Operating systemsÂ 
  • Google suiteÂ experience (GoogleDocs, GoogleSpreadsheets, etc)
  • Microsoft Office experience
  • Ability to take direction and work with limited supervision to complete tasks
  • Ask questions and be willing to learn

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Interlochen Center for the Arts

More jobs at Interlochen Center for the Arts

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8575723

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing