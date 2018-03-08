Facilities Computer Aided Drafting Intern

Interlochen Center for the Arts is looking to hire a summer Maintenance Intern for the 2018 Interlochen Arts Camp.Â The dates of the agreement would be 6/22/2018 to 8/10/18 and is an hourly paid position that would work up to 40 hours a week.Â A meal is provided (when service is open)Â during a shift. Please note that on-campus housing is not available for this position. Job responsibilities: Updating our existing campus utility drawings for all utilities.Â

UpdateÂ water utility drawings are a requirement of our MDEQ permit for having a water distribution system.Â (This activity may take a couple of summers to complete depending on the quality of current utility drawings.)

Complete electronic layout drawings for existing buildings.

Convert old paper drawings / as-builts / sketches into electronic drawing files (CAD)

Work with vendors to get recent project drawings and incorporate into utility master drawings

Field verify utility locations as needed

Scan drawings/documents and establish electronic project filing system

Work with Maintenance staff to verify utilities

Document current projects around campus, take photos, create a project report

Measure & document building layout, room sizes, doors, windows of existing buildings and create basic CAD layouts including dimensions and sqft

Understanding and choosing the best method for field verification

Working with staff to document changes & verification of utilities

Use technology to the intern’s advantage, propose possible different solutions andÂ new software Qualifications: Proficiency in Auto CAD (required)

Understand/learn reading project drawings

Familiarity with Apple Operating systemsÂ

Google suiteÂ experience (GoogleDocs, GoogleSpreadsheets, etc)

Microsoft Office experience

Ability to take direction and work with limited supervision to complete tasks

Ask questions and be willing to learn