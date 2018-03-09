Experienced Roofing Mechanic

Duties

Setting project sites up including equipment and scaffolding.

Working in a safe manner that complies with OSHA safety standards.

Protecting the building and building content for any projects that they are working on.

Assembling materials into a complete and functional roofing system.

Understanding how materials and roofing systems go together and come apart in order to complete repairs to existing roofing systems.

Communicating with their foreman and project supervisor in order to complete the daily project goals.

Maintaining project sites in a neat and orderly fashion.

Skills Required

Ability to identify specific types of roofing materials and implement proper installation and repair methods.

Ability to use all hand tools associated with roofing installation including simple hand tools and specific roofing related tools.

Ability to identify safety hazards on project sites and take corrective measures to eliminate or reduce risks associated with those hazards.

Ability to communicate effectively with supervisors as well as laborers on project sites. Listening is a critical skill which should be practiced in order to be successful in the position.

Physical ability to lift and maneuver heavy weighted objects including materials and equipment.

Ability to work at heights as well as access heights from a ladder.

Education Needed

The roofing mechanic position does not have any specific education requirements. However, employers may require you to have a high school diploma or G.E.D. As with all construction trades, an ability to read and perform basic math are important to help you progress and safely perform your job. It is also recommended that any individual in a roofing mechanic position take training offered by the manufacturer of the product and system that they will be installing.

Qualifications

There are no specific qualification required to pursue a job as a roofing mechanic. To be successful as a roofing mechanic a candidate should be committed to consistently enhancing their skills and abilities. The roofing industry continues to evolve. Successful roofing mechanics need to be aware of those changes in order to maintain their position in the industry.

