Experienced Carpenter

Petoskey, MI

http://Sean%20Meyer%20Construction%20

Posted on February 23, 2018

About Experienced Carpenter

Our Busy Petoskey based construction company needs to add an experienced carpenter to our team of subcontractors.Â  This position could lead to a foreman position if the applicant has what it takes.Â  We are looking for a hard working, timely, honest worker. Liability insurance is required. Builders license is a plus, but not required.Â  Knowledge of framing and finish carpentry as well as a basic knowledge of all remodel work aspects. Basic tools, a drivers license, reliable transportation and good customers skills are required. We do work outside in the winter on occasion.Â 

About Sean Meyer Construction

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8518788

