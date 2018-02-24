ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Â· Bachelor of Science Degree from accredited college or University, with major in Exercise Science/ or similar program required

Â· American College of Sports Medicine Certification preferred (not required)

Â· Current BCLS certification

Â· Current ACLS certification

Â· Completion of approved ECG interpretation course successfully or it may be challenged to meet competency through staff development

Â· One year of prior exercise testing experience in non-invasive cardiology type lab preferred. Will consider experience in Cardiac Rehab program administering stress testing.

Demonstrates effective verbal and written communication skills

Must be proficient in the following procedures:

Adult 12 lead EKG

Pediatric 12 lead EKG

Neonatal 12 lead EKG

Holter Monitor set up

Holter Monitor Scans (Based on need)

Treadmill Exercise Testing

Cardiolite Exercise Testing

Persantine /Cardiolite Testing

Signal Average EKG

Stress Echo/Dobutamine stress testing

Ambulatory Blood pressure monitoring

Event recording placement

Lexiscan procedure

The following general clerical and basic office skills may be required within three months of hire, they include: Computer skills are required for typing test results.

Correct spelling and typing sentence structure of physician interpretation for electrocardiograms and all Cardiac Diagnostic Suite clinical duties (copying, filing, and distribution of reports).

ORGANIZATION:

This position reports to the Clinical Coordinator or lead Exercise Physiologist who receives direction from the manager. The manager is directly responsible to the Director of the Cardiovascular Service line.

There is no managerial responsibility with this position. It will be necessary to supervise and teach electrocardiograms and other Cardiac Diagnostic Suite testing procedures to other Cardiac Diagnostic Suite staff, nursing students, new hires, and student interns

and allied health students.

Works closely with other hospital staff such as: Physicians, all Cardiovascular Service Line staff, Medical Procedure Room Nurses, Students, and Nuclear Medicine department staff.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Demonstrates knowledge of indications for various types of stress tests and methods of testing.

Follows GXT lab guidelines and procedures for patient assessment, preparation, ECG recordings, test performance, test endpoints and recovery monitoring. Notifies the supervising physician of any abnormal pre-test conditions, abnormalities or concerns. Prior to beginning any GXT/stress echo/dobutamine, the supervising physician will check the baseline ECG and images on stress/dob echoes for approval to begin. Show post tracings and images on stress/dob echoes to supervising physician prior to discharge with approval to discharge. See separate guidelines for terminating a stress test and contraindications to testing. No stress testing of any kind will be run in the absence of the supervising physician being in the department and available.

Effectively reports abnormal findings on any test performed to the attending physician.

Performs resting 12 lead electrocardiograms in a uniform fashion with proper electrode placement.

Will be able to administer Cardiolite stress testing with or without Physician, Nurse, Physician Assistant, Nuclear Medicine technologist or Nurse Practioner in attendance. If the supervising physician is not in attendance, they must be in a designated area and immediately available in the Cardiac Diagnostic Suites. The Exercise Physiologist does not administer medication outside of oxygen and NTG with an immediate call to the supervising physician.

Performs ambulatory electrocardiograms and patient hook-ups according to department protocol.

Applies Event recorders according to policy and procedure.

Prepares Ambulatory blood pressure monitors according to procedure.

Scans holter monitors and prepares report for physician interpretation (not all staff will be required to scan holters related to low volume to assure the highest competency, therefore not diluting the staff and affecting quality)

Prepares and completes all necessary forms before and after testing for all procedures.

Monitors and evaluates all tracings to include EKGâs, Holter monitors, Stress Exercise/Dobutamine, Cardiolite, Adenosine, Dobutamine Cardiolites, Lexiscan and Persantine studies to determine artifact and dysrhythmia and/or ST segment changes.

May provide coverage and relief in Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation. This would require understanding exercise prescription of the cardiac client and interpretation of a telemetry monitor, and provision of patient education as it pertains to exercise and healthy lifestyle.

Initiates cardiopulmonary resuscitation on patients until the code blue team arrives.

Must know the use/location of all cardiac drugs that might be used during any testing procedure in the case of an emergency.

Hangs intravenous solution via intermittent lock and maintains it for stress exercise tests via department protocol.

Prepares Baxa pumps per protocol.

Prepares IV pumps and has knowledge on operation of pumps.

Explains the procedure and teaches the patient what to do during the testing procedure.

Cleans and restocks any supplies and equipment used during a testing procedure.

Utilizes the patient information system for patient data gathering and charges.

Is required to do transcription of stress tests, and holters from the templates. Limited staff based on shift and primary responsibilities may require other typing of reports such at Pulmonary Function studies to assure competency and quality.

Is responsible for maintaining patient charts and files in proper sequence according to department protocol.

Takes orders and signed face sheets to the Secretaries for scanning into OTG.

Performs miscellaneous clerical assignments, audits, projects and patient studies as directed by the Clinical Coordinator or the Department Manager.

Checks crash cart in the treadmill lab daily and replaces as needed through Distribution and/or Pharmacy.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

All staff is involved in training of ECG staff outside of NIC.

All staff will be involved in different aspects of training cardiac rehab students during their externship in Cardiac Diagnostic Suite. (Stress testing primarily will be under the supervision of the Exercise Physiologist).

Demonstrates expertise in all Cardiac Diagnostic Suite testing according to annual competencies and Healthstream completion.

Uses AIDET skill sets with every patient and provides the highest quality of care to every patient, providing them with privacy, respect and professionalism.

Effectively participates in department meetings, works as a team to provide the highest of care to the patients we serve.

Performs all functions and activities with the highest level of professionalism, and maintains confidentiality.

Will be expected to supervise the exercise specialist (CCVTâs) in the Cardian Diagnostic Suite.

Will be involved in annual discussion process as requested.