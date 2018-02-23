EXECUTIVE CHEF 2/13/18Michigan-Petoskey

Job ID: MJG02201887151

Morrison Healthcareis a leading national food and nutrition services company exclusively dedicated to serving more than 600 hospitals and healthcare systems. Morrison’s hospital kitchens, restaurants, and cafÃ©s feature socially responsible practices and exceptional guest experiences. The company’s comprehensive Mindful ChoicesÂ® wellness and sustainability platform includes the latest in healthful eating and an understanding of behavioral change in food consumption. Morrison’s alignment with Partnership for a Healthier America’s (PHA) Hospital Healthy Food Initiative positively impacts up to 41 million patients and 500 million hospital meals annually. Morrison has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s “Top 100 Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for the past five years, and Training Magazine’s Top 125 organizations for the past six consecutive years. The company is a division of Compass Group and has more than 1,200 registered dietitians, 300 executive chefs, and 17,000 professional food service team members.

Job Summary:

This is an exciting opportunity for an energetic, entrepreneurial Culinary professional who is constantly seeking a better way to conduct business. This key leadership position is directly responsible for the successful operation of the Culinary Department in an Acute Care Hospital. The Executive Chef ensures client, customer service/satisfaction with efficient cost effective management meeting and exceeding stated expectations. You will be responsible for all foodservice related activities which includes managing the daily operations of the kitchen area, implementing the production process, managing food cost / labor cost and having overall understanding of HACCP, under the direction of the Director of Food and Nutrition. You will also be responsible for developing, mentoring and coaching internal associates. Join our team and be eligible for comprehensive medical and dental benefits, relocation assistance, a matching 401K plan, and many other benefits.

Preferred Qualifications:

B.S. Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Services Technology/Management/or related field; or A.O.S. Degree in Culinary Arts or culinary certificate and required experience

Minimum of three (3) to five (5) years of progressive culinary/kitchen management experience, depending upon formal degree or training

Extensive catering experience a plus

High volume, complex foodservice operations experience – highly desirable

Institutional and batch cooking experiences

Hands-on chef experience a must

Comprehensive knowledge of food and catering trends with a focus on quality, production, sanitation, food cost controls, and presentation

Must be experienced with computers; to include Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Power Point), Outlook, E-mail and the Internet

Must be willing to participate in patient satisfaction programs/activities

ServSafe certified – highly desirable

Requirements:

