Event Specialist Part Time Sales

Are you outgoing, friendly and enjoy meeting new people? Our part time Event Specialist jobs are fun and exciting and could be a great fit for you! Join our winning team as a retail demonstrator promoting best in class products at your local retailers. You can be the brand ambassador who excels in captivating an audience during in-store events, with an emphasis on brand awareness, product demonstration and sales. The in-store demonstrator is responsible for reviewing program materials, set up and break down of the work area, and the preparation and sampling of products on scheduled event days. Take this chance to join the largest sales and marketing agency in North America, Advantage Solutions, where you will receive top-notch training and competitive pay rates.

Responsibilities

Advantage Sales and Marketing, LLC dba Advantage Solutions is one of North Americaâs leading sales and marketing agencies specializing in outsourced sales, merchandising, category management and marketing services to manufacturers, suppliers and producers of food products and consumer packaged goods. Advantage Solutions services a variety of trade channels including grocery, mass merchandise, specialty, convenience, drug, dollar, club, hardware, consumer electronics and home centers. We bridge the gap between manufacturers and retailers, providing consumers access to the best products available in the marketplace today.

Position Summary

The Event Specialist generates excitement, customer engagement, brand awareness, and increased product sales through conducting event demonstrations. The Event Specialist is responsible for physically preparing, maintaining, and cleaning the demonstration area (including physically assembling and otherwise setting up and later breaking down the demonstration cart); actively marketing the product being demonstrated by physically approaching nearby shoppers to gain their attention and interest; preparing (e.g., cooking) and providing food or beverage samples or otherwise demonstrating the product to those shoppers who are successfully drawn in; and reading program materials as assigned to be able to conduct informed product-related discussions with consumers.

Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct demo event for approximately 5 Â¾ hours

Get out in front of and move around cart area to approach customers within 10 feet of cart

Engage customers in a professional and memorable manner which generates enthusiasm for the product and the event and helps create a positive shopper experience

Educate the consumer about the products, create brand awareness, and drive product sales

Prepare product samples using demo equipment such as sharp knives, cooking appliances, and other food preparation tools

Offer product samples to consumers

Keep cart adequately stocked with samples, ingredients, and products for purchase, obtaining items from locations throughout the store as needed

Maintain the area surrounding the demo in a safe and clean condition

Set up event within approximately 15 minute period

Push cart weighing up to 52-74 lbs. a distance of 150-300 feet from storage area to event execution area

Carry appliances/equipment weighing up to 20 lbs. a distance of 5-10 feet

Retrieves product and supplies (requires lifting up to 20 lbs., reaching overhead; and carrying up to 20 lbs, up to 40 lbs at some locations, for a distance of 5 feet)

Assemble cart and construct/set-up/display Point of Purchase materials, insert price signs, display product information, and lift signs up to 5 lbs.

Set up and display product/materials on cart

Break down and clean up event within approximately 15 minute period

Clean-up and sanitize cart

Disassemble cart

Push cart weighing up to 52-74 lbs. a distance of 150-300 feet from event execution area to storage area

Return appliances/equipment by carrying items weighing up to 20 lbs. a distance of 5-10 feet

Wash utensils and cookware

Perform administrative work

Study product materials to develop product knowledge

Review event schedule

Complete call reports

Attend trainings

Check voice mails and emails

Participate in scheduled calls with Supervisor/others as needed

Supervisory Responsibilities

Direct Reports

This position does not have supervisory responsibilities for direct reports

Indirect Reports

This position does not have guidance or mentoring responsibilities for indirect reports

Travel and/or Driving Requirements

Travel and Driving are not essential duties or functions of this job

Minimum Qualifications

Education Level: (Required): High School Diploma or GED o r equivalent experience

Significant experience in event marketing, demonstrations, sales or retail/grocery is highly desirable

Skills, Knowledge and Abilities