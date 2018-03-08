Equipment Operator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372694
About Equipment Operator
Chateau Grand Traverse is seeking an Equipment Operator
Job Duties include:
- Drive tractor to mow and spray vineyards.
- Equipment maintenance.
- Prune vines.
- General farm labor.
- Generally Monday-Friday 8-5 but it is a farm so Mother Nature may have other ideas!
- Spraying often done at night.
Qualifications include:
- Valid driver’s license.
- Experience in farm equipment operation.
- Ability to get a personal spray license.
This is a full time, year round position
Benefits include:
- Insurance
- Dental
- Vision
- Paid vacation and holidays
- 401k
Job at a Glance
About Chateau Grand Traverse
More jobs at Chateau Grand Traverse