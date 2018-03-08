MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Equipment Operator

Traverse City, MI

http://www.cgtwines.com

Posted on March 8, 2018

Chateau Grand Traverse is seeking an Equipment Operator

 

Job Duties include:

  • Drive tractor to mow and spray vineyards. 
  • Equipment maintenance.
  • Prune vines.
  • General farm labor. 
  • Generally Monday-Friday 8-5 but it is a farm so Mother Nature may have other ideas! 
  • Spraying often done at night.

 

Qualifications include:

  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Experience in farm equipment operation.
  • Ability to get a personal spray license.

This is a full time, year round position

 

Benefits include:

  • Insurance
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Paid vacation and holidays
  • 401k

