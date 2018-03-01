MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Equipment Operator – Traverse City, MI

Grawn, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/26cba77a9bcd46bea9bb14bdf276b717151

Posted on March 1, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370911

Apply Now

About Equipment Operator – Traverse City, MI

Equipment Operator â Traverse City, MI

Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every road, parking lot, and residential driveway project. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct.

Summary

Operate heavy equipment in a safe, efficient and proper manner to achieve a quality finished product in the paving process.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

  • Ability to operate various pieces of heavy equipment such as front-end loaders, graders, dozers, excavators, skid steers, rollers and/or asphalt pavers.

  • Perform general maintenance and inspection on the equipment.

Qualifications

  • High school diploma or (GED)

  • (3) to five (5) years of operating heavy equipment preferred

  • Clean driving record and ability to obtain a CDL.

  • Must have a “Safety First” attitude

  • Must follow all Safety Practices, Policies and Procedures

  • Must be able to work outdoors in all seasons

  • Be able to thrive in a fast pace environment

  • Must be willing to work nights, weekends and unexpected longer hours when necessary

  • Be a Team player

Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Rieth-Riley Construction Company

More jobs at Rieth-Riley Construction Company

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8545527

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing