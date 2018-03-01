Equipment Operator – Traverse City, MI
Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every road, parking lot, and residential driveway project. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct.
Summary
Operate heavy equipment in a safe, efficient and proper manner to achieve a quality finished product in the paving process.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
-
Ability to operate various pieces of heavy equipment such as front-end loaders, graders, dozers, excavators, skid steers, rollers and/or asphalt pavers.
-
Perform general maintenance and inspection on the equipment.
Qualifications
-
High school diploma or (GED)
-
(3) to five (5) years of operating heavy equipment preferred
-
Clean driving record and ability to obtain a CDL.
-
Must have a “Safety First” attitude
-
Must follow all Safety Practices, Policies and Procedures
-
Must be able to work outdoors in all seasons
-
Be able to thrive in a fast pace environment
-
Must be willing to work nights, weekends and unexpected longer hours when necessary
-
Be a Team player
Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran
