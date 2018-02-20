Equipment Operator-Skilled (Traverse City)

Team Elmer’s seeks to fill several openings for skilled Equipment OperatorsÂ in Traverse City, MI location.Â Ability to operate loader, scraper, dozer and/or excavators needed.Â Will be required to labor on jobsite as well as operate.

Â

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid license, CDL preferred or the ability to obtain within one year

High School Diploma or GED preferred

Clean driving record for past 5 years

Ability to pass pre-employment physical and drug screen

Previous experienceÂ as an operator required with the ability to d emonstrate skill in operating: excavator, loader and dozer

Ability to read stakes and grades

Ability to read and understand blueprints and drawings

Competent in construction math

Ability to complete tasks like handling power tools, running heavy equipment, raking and shoveling as needed.

Ability and willingness to learn and understand your role on the team.

Ability to work long hours and perform repetitive lifting, carrying, climbing, and walking. Repetitive lifting could be 40 or more pounds at any one time.

Ability to work long hours and 5-6 days a week in all environmental conditions.

Good work ethic, punctuality and alertness.

Mechanical — Knowledge of equipment, machines and tools including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance.

Building and Construction– Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.