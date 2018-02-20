MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Equipment Operator-Skilled (Traverse City)

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 20, 2018

About Equipment Operator-Skilled (Traverse City)

Team Elmer’s seeks to fill several openings for skilled Equipment OperatorsÂ in Traverse City, MI location.Â  Ability to operate loader, scraper, dozer and/or excavators needed.Â  Will be required to labor on jobsite as well as operate.

Â 

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Valid license, CDL preferred or the ability to obtain within one year
  • High School Diploma or GED preferred
  • Clean driving record for past 5 years
  • Ability to pass pre-employment physical and drug screen
  • Previous experienceÂ as an operator required with the ability to demonstrate skill in operating: excavator, loader and dozer
  • Ability to read stakes and grades
  • Ability to read and understand blueprints and drawings
  • Competent in construction math
  • Ability to complete tasks like handling power tools, running heavy equipment, raking and shoveling as needed.
  • Ability and willingness to learn and understand your role on the team.
  • Ability to work long hours and perform repetitive lifting, carrying, climbing, and walking. Repetitive lifting could be 40 or more pounds at any one time.
  • Ability to work long hours and 5-6 days a week in all environmental conditions.
  • Good work ethic, punctuality and alertness.
  • Mechanical — Knowledge of equipment, machines and tools including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance.
  • Building and Construction– Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.
  • Ability to follow all company, DOT, OSHA, and MiOSHA safety rules.

Compensation:

A competitive hourly rate and full benefits package is available.Benefits Package:

  • Company supported wellness program
  • Medical/Dental Insurance coverage, no cost, if participating in the wellness program and wellness eligible.
  • Vision Insurance
  • 401K with employer match of contribution (50% on the first 10% of employee contribution)
  • Company provided safety, skill development and leadership training opportunities
  • Paid Time Off after 1 year of service
  • Paid Holidays
  • Life Insurance-company provided

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8513521

