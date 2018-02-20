Equipment Operator-Skilled (Traverse City)
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
Team Elmer’s seeks to fill several openings for skilled Equipment OperatorsÂ in Traverse City, MI location.Â Ability to operate loader, scraper, dozer and/or excavators needed.Â Will be required to labor on jobsite as well as operate.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Valid license, CDL preferred or the ability to obtain within one year
- High School Diploma or GED preferred
- Clean driving record for past 5 years
- Ability to pass pre-employment physical and drug screen
- Previous experienceÂ as an operator required with the ability to demonstrate skill in operating: excavator, loader and dozer
- Ability to read stakes and grades
- Ability to read and understand blueprints and drawings
- Competent in construction math
- Ability to complete tasks like handling power tools, running heavy equipment, raking and shoveling as needed.
- Ability and willingness to learn and understand your role on the team.
- Ability to work long hours and perform repetitive lifting, carrying, climbing, and walking. Repetitive lifting could be 40 or more pounds at any one time.
- Ability to work long hours and 5-6 days a week in all environmental conditions.
- Good work ethic, punctuality and alertness.
- Mechanical — Knowledge of equipment, machines and tools including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance.
- Building and Construction– Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.
- Ability to follow all company, DOT, OSHA, and MiOSHA safety rules.
Compensation:
A competitive hourly rate and full benefits package is available.Benefits Package:
- Company supported wellness program
- Medical/Dental Insurance coverage, no cost, if participating in the wellness program and wellness eligible.
- Vision Insurance
- 401K with employer match of contribution (50% on the first 10% of employee contribution)
- Company provided safety, skill development and leadership training opportunities
- Paid Time Off after 1 year of service
- Paid Holidays
- Life Insurance-company provided
