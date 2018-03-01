Equipment Operator – Petoskey, MI

Equipment Operator â Petoskey, MI

Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every road, parking lot, and residential driveway project. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct.

Summary

Operate heavy equipment in a safe, efficient and proper manner to achieve a quality finished product in the paving process.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Ability to operate various pieces of heavy equipment such as front-end loaders, graders, dozers, excavators, skid steers, rollers and/or asphalt pavers.

Perform general maintenance and inspection on the equipment.

Qualifications

High school diploma or (GED)

(3) to five (5) years of operating heavy equipment preferred

Clean driving record and ability to obtain a CDL.

Must have a “Safety First” attitude

Must follow all Safety Practices, Policies and Procedures

Must be able to work outdoors in all seasons

Be able to thrive in a fast pace environment

Must be willing to work nights, weekends and unexpected longer hours when necessary

Be a Team player

Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran