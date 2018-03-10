Environmental Service Worker

Department:Environmental Services

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:7am-330pm

Salary Range:$10.84 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

Performs cleaning and housekeeping projects following all department and hospital policies regarding hand-washing, personal protective equipment, and other infection control practices. Removes all regular and medical waste. The staff is responsible for facility management including variety of cleaning tasks in order to maintain a clean, sanitary and safe environment for our patients, employees and visitors.Education: High School Diploma or equivalentExperience: 2-4 years of housekeeping experience preferred in education, healthcare, and/or business and industry.Other Job Requirements: Standing/Walking: Constantly throughout work shift. Lift/Carry: Frequently 1-20 lbs. Occasionally up to 30 lbs. Push/Pull: Frequently using both hands and arms exerting force up to 30 lbs. Occasionally up to 50 lbs. while moving trash/equipment/laundry. Stooping/Kneeling/Crouching: Frequently up to durations of 8-10 minutes while cleaning. Bending/Twisting constantly while mopping, sweeping, picking up trays/dishes etc. Reaching: Frequent overhead reaching. Sustained forward reaching for durations up to 3 minutes. Hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills for legible handwriting, manipulation of special equipment and computer use.Must be able to exercise good judgment and decision making skills. Must be able to communicate with diverse populations and age groups.