Environmental Service Worker
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369723
About Environmental Service Worker
Environmental Service Worker
Department:Environmental Services
Schedule:Full-time
Shift:Afternoons
Hours:3pm-1130pm
Salary Range:$10.84 Commensurate with experience
Job Details:
Performs cleaning and housekeeping projects following all department and hospital policies regarding hand-washing, personal protective equipment, and other infection control practices. Removes all regular and medical waste. The staff is responsible for facility management including variety of cleaning tasks in order to maintain a clean, sanitary and safe environment for our patients, employees and visitors.Education: High School Diploma or equivalentExperience: 2-4 years of housekeeping experience preferred in education, healthcare, and/or business and industry.Other Job Requirements: Standing/Walking: Constantly throughout work shift. Lift/Carry: Frequently 1-20 lbs. Occasionally up to 30 lbs. Push/Pull: Frequently using both hands and arms exerting force up to 30 lbs. Occasionally up to 50 lbs. while moving trash/equipment/laundry. Stooping/Kneeling/Crouching: Frequently up to durations of 8-10 minutes while cleaning. Bending/Twisting constantly while mopping, sweeping, picking up trays/dishes etc. Reaching: Frequent overhead reaching. Sustained forward reaching for durations up to 3 minutes. Hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills for legible handwriting, manipulation of special equipment and computer use.Must be able to exercise good judgment and decision making skills. Must be able to communicate with diverse populations and age groups.
Job at a Glance
About Northern Michigan Regional Health System
More jobs at Northern Michigan Regional Health System