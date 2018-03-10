MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Entry Level General Labor – part time

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/a706810ac0b14f37a53f529a85f38192151

Posted on March 10, 2018

Art Van Furniture, the Midwestâs largest independent Furniture and Mattress retailer is seeking Entry Level General Labor Associates to join our rapidly expanding and highly successful team.

These associates prep and load merchandise for guest pick up and move merchandise in the storeâs showroom.

  • Prep (i.e. verify and wrap) merchandise for guest pick up in accordance with storeâs procedures.

  • Unload and prep merchandise returned to store by guest in a safe and courteous manner.

  • Unload shuttle trucks and scan merchandise into store.

  • Ensure inter store merchandise transfers are delivered timely.

  • Strong customer orientation with excellent interpersonal communication skills.

  • Attention to detail.

Apply today at: http://jobs.artvan.com/ Veterans are encouraged to apply.

All Art Van employees are required to pass a pre-employment background check and drug test.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8584942

