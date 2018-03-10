Entry Level General Labor – part time

Job Description

Art Van Furniture, the Midwestâs largest independent Furniture and Mattress retailer is seeking Entry Level General Labor Associates to join our rapidly expanding and highly successful team.

These associates prep and load merchandise for guest pick up and move merchandise in the storeâs showroom.

Responsibilities

Prep (i.e. verify and wrap) merchandise for guest pick up in accordance with storeâs procedures.

Unload and prep merchandise returned to store by guest in a safe and courteous manner.

Unload shuttle trucks and scan merchandise into store.

Ensure inter store merchandise transfers are delivered timely.

Skills

Strong customer orientation with excellent interpersonal communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Apply today at: http://jobs.artvan.com/ Veterans are encouraged to apply.

All Art Van employees are required to pass a pre-employment background check and drug test.