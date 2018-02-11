English and Humanities Instructor

Interlochen Arts Academy is looking for a collegial and engagingÂ Instructor of English, with strong preference given to candidates able to teach interdisciplinary humanities courses that pull together the types of learning typically seen in English, history, and social science classrooms.

At Interlochen, we value a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, and we seek to foster a community in which every student, employee, and visitor feels secure, respected, and welcome.

Our academic courses are taught in ways that support creativity, observation, communication, and integration, within classrooms marked by active student engagement.Â We are looking to hire an instructor who canâ¦

Help students realize the joy of curiosity and the value of intellectual inquiry

Be flexible and adaptable, eager to work with 9 th Â and 10 th Â graders as well as juniors and seniors

Demonstrate the ability to offer differentiated instruction to students with a wide range of educational backgrounds

Build courses emphasizing critical thinking and real-world problem solving skills

Show a strong interest in developing and teaching interdisciplinary courses that value an integrated, arts and humanities based approach to learning

Be willing to seek out opportunities for engaging and meaningful collaboration with other instructors

Model for students an enthusiasm for lifelong learning

Qualifications:

Experience teaching high school students is preferred. Candidates should have a bachelorâs degree, with an advanced degree preferred.