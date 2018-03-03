Tracking Code

Job Description

Engineer II – Employee must be able to develop process to manufacture sheet metal stampings as follows:

-develop blank shape and determine part mass

-Develop die layout

-Determine number of stations required to build part

-Component Teardown and Assembly BOM development

-Design progressive stamping dies and ancillary equipment, machine fixtures, tooling

-Diagnose &troubleshoot dies, fixtures, tooling. Prepare layouts and designs form data specifications

_Attend customer meetings and customer cost reviews

Required Skills

Tool and die design with strip layout

Tool and die construction

Precision metal stamping

Mold design experience

Fixture/gage design experience

CNC machining

Wire EDM and plunge EDM

Die Assembly

Die and die detail build routing

Mechanical electronic assembly

Required Experience

Ability to work independently and proactively

Meet deadline and work as member of a cohesive team

Strong computer skills especially in solid modeling

5 years of experience desirable

Must have ability to layout, design, and detail

Must have ability to review designs for accuracy and functionality

Must have ability to work with both discreet tooling for dies and molds, as well as complete dies

Must have knowledge of business software and systems

Must have ability to interpret and review blueprints

Must have the ability to work with die set up personnel/toolmakers

Job Location

Traverse City, Michigan, United States

Position Type

Full-Time/Regular

