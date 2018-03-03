Engineer II
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371261
About Engineer II
Tracking Code
262440
Job Description
Engineer II – Employee must be able to develop process to manufacture sheet metal stampings as follows:
-develop blank shape and determine part mass
-Develop die layout
-Determine number of stations required to build part
-Component Teardown and Assembly BOM development
-Design progressive stamping dies and ancillary equipment, machine fixtures, tooling
-Diagnose &troubleshoot dies, fixtures, tooling. Prepare layouts and designs form data specifications
_Attend customer meetings and customer cost reviews
Required Skills
Tool and die design with strip layout
Tool and die construction
Precision metal stamping
Mold design experience
Fixture/gage design experience
CNC machining
Wire EDM and plunge EDM
Die Assembly
Die and die detail build routing
Mechanical electronic assembly
Required Experience
Ability to work independently and proactively
Meet deadline and work as member of a cohesive team
Strong computer skills especially in solid modeling
5 years of experience desirable
Must have ability to layout, design, and detail
Must have ability to review designs for accuracy and functionality
Must have ability to work with both discreet tooling for dies and molds, as well as complete dies
Must have knowledge of business software and systems
Must have ability to interpret and review blueprints
Must have the ability to work with die set up personnel/toolmakers
Job Location
Traverse City, Michigan, United States
Position Type
Full-Time/Regular
Authorization Number
N/A
We are an equal opportunity employer with a commitment to diversity. All individuals, are encouraged to apply.
Job at a Glance
About Lear Corporation
More jobs at Lear Corporation