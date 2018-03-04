MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Engineer II

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 4, 2018

About Engineer II

Engineer II – Employee must be able to develop process to manufacture sheet metal stampings as follows:

  • develop blank shape and determine part mass

  • Develop die layout

  • Determine number of stations required to build part

  • Component Teardown and Assembly BOM development

  • Design progressive stamping dies and ancillary equipment, machine fixtures, tooling

  • Diagnose &troubleshoot; dies, fixtures, tooling. Prepare layouts and designs form data specifications

_Attend customer meetings and customer cost reviews

