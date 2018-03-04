Engineer II
About Engineer II
Engineer II – Employee must be able to develop process to manufacture sheet metal stampings as follows:
develop blank shape and determine part mass
Develop die layout
Determine number of stations required to build part
Component Teardown and Assembly BOM development
Design progressive stamping dies and ancillary equipment, machine fixtures, tooling
Diagnose &troubleshoot; dies, fixtures, tooling. Prepare layouts and designs form data specifications
_Attend customer meetings and customer cost reviews
