Energy Services Armed Security Officer

* Controls access to assigned Energy Services client site; observes and reports activities and incidents, providing for the security and safety of client property and personnel.

Â Â Â Â Â * Responds to unusual or emergency situations at client’s site using the appropriate escalation of force level up to and including armed response by following established protocol.

Â Â Â Â Â * Maintains proficiency in the use of all assigned protective equipment, restraint devices and weapons.

Â Â Â Â Â * Makes periodic tours to check for irregularities and to inspect protection devices.

Â Â Â Â Â * Preserves order and may act to enforce regulations and directives within the scope of authority for the site pertaining to personnel, visitors, and premises.

Â Â Â Â Â * Monitors entrances and exits; acts to prevent unapproved or unlawful entry.

Â Â Â Â Â * Patrols assigned site on foot or in vehicle; checks for unsafe conditions, hazards, unlocked doors, etc.

Â Â Â Â Â * Acts to ensure that all property removal is conducted within appropriate policy requirements and in accord with client standards.

Â Â Â Â Â * Protects evidence or scene of incident in the event of accidents, emergencies, or security investigations.

Â Â Â Â Â * Must be 21 years of age.

Â Â Â Â Â * Must possess and maintain a current state driver’s license.

Â Â Â Â Â * High School Diploma or G.E.D. (must have one or the other at time of application).

Â Â Â Â Â * Must be able to meet and continue to meet any applicable federal, state, county and municipal licensing and permit requirements for Security Officers and armed security work and specific protective device and weapons qualifications.

Â Â Â Â Â * No felony convictions or other disqualifying criminal history.

Â Â Â Â Â * Works in environments and under conditions that require carrying authorized weapons and ammunition, the use of protective gear and devices, and awareness of personal safety and safety of others.

Â Â Â Â Â * Able to meet and maintain the requirements of the US NRC 10 CFR 73, Appendix B. Knowledge of all site security requirements.

Â Â Â Â Â * Must pass physical examination prior to employment and annually thereafter, including hearing, vision and a physical agility test within the required time limits in accordance with the site defensive strategy.

Â Â Â Â Â * Must satisfactorily complete psychological evaluation and testing.

Â Â Â Â Â * Must be capable of annually qualifying with all site issued weaponry.

