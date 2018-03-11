EMT-56 Hour

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate from a state approved EMS program with current EMT-Basic licensure in the State of Michigan.

Valid Michigan Driver’s License and maintain a satisfactory driving record, as defined by the North Flight insurance carrier.

Current Trauma certification (PHTLS, ITLS, ITM), required within one year of hire date.

Effective verbal and written communication skills, including participation in presentations to other professionals and the public.

Computer literacy/skills

PRE-EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS:

Successful completion of criminal background investigation.

Successful completion of pre-employment Drug and Alcohol Testing.

Successful completion of North Flight and all applicable Medical Control Authority protocol examinations (written and/or oral)

Successful completion of the Munson Medical Center/Munson Healthcare pre-employment physical examination and North Flight lift test.

Successful completion of North Flight EMS Orientation Program.

ORGANIZATION:

The EMT-Basic is part of a professional medical crew responsible for initial patient assessment and treatment in emergent, non-emergent pre-hospital and inter-hospital patient care situations.

The EMT-Basic must be able to perform life-saving functions without the resources that are normally available in the “in-house” setting. S/he must be able to function independently in the event of a communications failure.

Must act appropriately using his/her own discretion to maintain control and organization of pre-hospital scenes while following written/verbal Medical Control Authority protocols/orders.

This position reports to North Flight Ground Division Team Leaders, Managers and Director.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED: ALL

HUMAN AND PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS:

Collaborates with other health care professionals in the care of patients.

Participates as requested in the education of other health care professionals and the general public.

Respects the needs and rights of co-workers, patients and the public.

Assists in promoting and maintaining positive relationships within the EMS field.

WORKING CONDITIONS: EMT work involves a wide variety of duties and atmospheres. Duties range from repetitious maintenance of vehicles and living quarters to unique and demanding extrication problems. Often the work atmosphere consists of extreme weather conditions without adequate lighting, space, safety and/or personnel.

The EMT must be adept in carrying, lifting and extrication maneuvers that do not negatively impact patients, fellow workers, or self.

Works under physical and mental pressure produced by working with patients during emergency and non-emergency transports.

May be exposed to communicable diseases.

Must be willing to work all type of shifts (i.e. 12 or 24 hour schedules or on-call systems) including nights, weekends and/or holidays, and within all North Flight Ground Divisions as assigned.

PROFESSIONAL PERFORMANCE STANDARDS:

The EMT-Basic works in cooperation with crew members to provide life support to critically injured or ill patients. The EMT-Basic functions under established medical protocols implemented on the basis of an accurate patient assessment.

A. Patient Care:

Â· Performs initial and on-going assessment of each patient.

Â· Collects data in a systematic and continuous manner. This data is accessible, communicated and recorded.

Â· Makes accurate diagnosis based on patient assessment.

Â· Implements the appropriate medical protocols; recognizes and communicates pertinent changes in health status to a paramedical associate or on-line Medical Control.

Â· Assist physician and/or paramedic with treatment, examination, and medical orders as directed.

Â· Performs all EMS techniques and procedures at the EMT-Basic licensure level.

B. Communication:

Â· The EMT-Basic is required to efficiently operate highly complex communication telemetry equipment which is the primary link to EMS providers as well as other responding emergency units. The responsibility of the EMT-Basic is to:

o coordinate by radio with other public safety vehicles

o dispatch other vehicles, i.e. ambulance, police or fire to a scene if deemed necessary

o establish VHF voice communication with the receiving hospital to relay pertinent patient information

C. Operation of the Program:

Â· Assumes responsibility for special projects as assigned by the North Flight Divisional Team Leaders, Managers and Director.

Â· Participates in North Flight EMS Division meetings and team activities for problem identification, problem-solving and operational planning. Assists in the development and implementation of standards, methods and tools to improve patient care.

CONTINUING EDUCATION:

Maintains current Michigan EMT-Basic license as required by the State of Michigan, EMS Division.

Maintains current trauma certification.

Participates in on-going quality improvement/assurance program and associated in-services/meetings.

Identifies and assists in meeting professional and educational needs of self and other staff.

Maintains satisfactory test results for continued Drug and Alcohol Testing in conjunction with the established North Flight, Inc. and Munson Healthcare Policy(ies) for same.

SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Responsible for obtaining all patient information for billing/insurance needs.

Performs all other duties as assigned.