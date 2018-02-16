EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT MANAGER OF NURSING SERVICES ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Emergency Department Manager must be a graduate of an accredited school of nursing and must be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan at the time of employment.

The Emergency Department Manager must possess a BSN, MSN or MBA in a health-related field preferred. If a BSN is held, a MSN or MBA or Masterâs in a health-related field is required within four years of entering the position.

For those hired into roles after October 1st, 2013: MSN (or DNP or PhD) is required. (Candidates with significant progress towards an advanced nursing degree may be considered)

Transition plan (for those currently in the role or current employees transferred into the role): – Begin MSN by October 1st, 2013 – Complete MSN degree by October 1st, 2018

Minimum of 2 years of experience in an acute care setting.

Demonstrated administrative and supervisory ability.

Demonstrated ability to lead/direct others and to work effectively with persons of varied background and educational experience.

Comprehensive knowledge of general nursing theory and practice including the nursing process with clinical relevancy needed for the specialty area.

Additional education in management principles and teaching is preferred.

Certification in specialty area preferred. ORGANIZATION

Under general supervision of the Director of Division or Service Line or the Vice President of Patient Care Services. Is ultimately accountable to the Vice President of Patient Care Services for the delivery of nursing care, adherence to nursing standards, and implementation of clinical performance improvement measures on the unit. Functions within approved nursing, medical, and hospital standards and policies.

Directs and supervises the work and activities of the Unit Staff.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above) based on the ages of the patients in accountable areas. No clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the mission statement of Munson Healthcare, Munson Medical Center, and Munson Nursing through the following behaviors: 1. Assessment – Develops, maintains, and evaluates patient and staff data collection systems and processes to support the practice of nursing and delivery of patient care within their defined area/s of responsibility. – Modifies processes as needed to meet the unitâs data requirements and needs. – Evaluates assessment practices to assure timely, reliable, valid, and comprehensive data collection. 2. Diagnosis – Fostersand evaluates an environment that supports the professional nurse in analysis of assessment data and in decisions to determine relevant diagnoses. – Facilitates interdisciplinary collaboration in data analysis and decision-making processes for areas of responsibility. 3. Identification of Outcomes – Directs, maintains, and evaluates processes that promote desired patient-centered outcomes that are culturally sensitive and inclusive of patient/family needs according to accepted standards of clinical nursing practice. – Participates in the design and development of multidisciplinary processes to establish and maintain standards consistent with the identified patient-centered outcomes for areas of responsibility. – Assists in the utilization of databases that include nursing-sensitive measures and desired patient-centered outcomes appropriate for the patient population served. – Promotes the integration of clinical, human resource, and financial data to support decision-making. – Fosters establishment and continuous improvement of clinical guidelines linked to patient outcomes that provide direction for continuity of care, and are attainable with available resources. – Facilitates and empowers registered nurses to assume accountability for patient outcomes in their area of responsibility. 4. Planning – Provides leadership and direction to nursing staff in developing and implementing appropriate standards of nursing practice. – Participates in, as appropriate, the conduct of studies to evaluate present and projected nursing and other patient care services, maintains a knowledge of current developments in nursing and medical care, implementing those that are appropriate to the specific nursing practice realm. – Develops patient care programs, policies, and procedures that describe how patientsâ nursing care needs are assessed, evaluated, and met in areas of responsibility. – Fosters interdisciplinary planning and collaboration that focuses on the individuals and populations served. 5. Implementation – Directs and implements the plan for delivery of patient care in area/s of responsibility. – Participates and facilitates the implementation of systems that integrate policies and procedures with regulations, practice standards, and clinical guidelines. – Facilitates staff participation in decision-making and the specification of resources necessary for implementation of the plan. – Interviews and selects new staff, assures the provision and documentation of unit orientation. 6. Evaluation – Evaluates patient care in relation to attainment of outcomes. – Facilitates the participation of staff in the systematic, interdisciplinary, and ongoing evaluation of programs, processes, and desired patient-centered outcomes. – Utilizes clinically significant evidence in the development of policies, procedures, and guidelines 7. Quality of Care – Embraces and supports the Continuous Quality philosophy of Munson Medical Center: We are committed to the name âMunsonâ meaning excellence. We will provide services that meet our customersâ requirements every time. – Provides leadership and direction to the nursing staff in developing and implementing standards of nursing practice that meet the philosophy and goals of the hospital. – Systematically evaluates the quality and effectiveness of nursing practice for patient care services. Identifies opportunities for improving services.

– Implements an effective, ongoing program to measure, assess, and improve the quality of nursing care delivered to patients in area of responsibility. – Provides leadership in establishing a culture of safety. Recognizes and reports any occurrences which might result in liability of the hospital – Participates in interdisciplinary teams to improve the quality of care provided to patients. – Supports a shared governance philosophy throughout nursing. 8. Performance Appraisal – Evaluates own performance based on professional practice standards, relevant statutes and regulations, and organizational criteria. – Identifies areas of strength as well as areas for professional/practice development. Provides peer review on a regular basis. – Ensures fair and consistent application of personnel policies. – Ensures performance evaluation of all staff annually on a timely basis. – Provides corrective action according to hospital policy, regulations, and applicable practice standards. 9. Education – Assesses and maintains management competencies through a combination of self-directed learning activities that include but are not limited to continuing education, participation in professional organizations, teaching, and mentoring activities. – Seeks additional knowledge and skills appropriate to the practice setting by developing and/or participating in educational programs and activities, conferences, workshops, and self-directed learning. – Assesses staff continuing education and professional growth needs and plans to assist staff in meeting those needs. Fosters a climate conducive to educational experiences for nurse