EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT MANAGER OF NURSING SERVICES ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Emergency Department Manager must be a graduate of an accredited school of nursing and must be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan at the time of employment.

The Emergency Department Manager must possess a BSN, MSN or MBA in a health-related field preferred. If a BSN is held, a MSN or MBA or Masterâs in a health-related field is required within four years of entering the position.

For those hired into roles after October 1 st , 2013:

MSN (or DNP or PhD) is required. (Candidates with significant progress towards an advanced nursing degree may be considered)

Transition plan (for those currently in the role or current employees transferred into the role):

Begin MSN by October 1 st , 2013

Complete MSN degree by October 1 st , 2018

Minimum of 2 years of experience in an acute care setting.

Demonstrated administrative and supervisory ability.

Demonstrated ability to lead/direct others and to work effectively with persons of varied background and educational experience.

Comprehensive knowledge of general nursing theory and practice including the nursing process with clinical relevancy needed for the specialty area.

Additional education in management principles and teaching is preferred.

Certification in specialty area preferred.

ORGANIZATION

Under general supervision of the Director of Division or Service Line or the Vice President of Patient Care Services. Is ultimately accountable to the Vice President of Patient Care Services for the delivery of nursing care, adherence to nursing standards, and implementation of clinical performance improvement measures on the unit. Functions within approved nursing, medical, and hospital standards and policies.

Directs and supervises the work and activities of the Unit Staff.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above) based on the ages of the patients in accountable areas.

No clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the mission statement of Munson Healthcare, Munson Medical Center, and Munson Nursing through the following behaviors: