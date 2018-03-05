Embroidery Technician

Now hiring for full time embroidery tech at an industrial sewing facility.Â Job duties include threading, changing/adjusting bobbins and inputing and downloading designs into the sewing machines.Â Monday through Friday,11am until 7:30pm. Must have good attention to detail and reliable.

Give our office a call with any questions at (231)486-5164. To apply visit our website at www.apteam.com or send resumes directly to [email protected].

Â