Electronic Technician

Overview

Builds and performs tests on electronic systems components to determine operability. Trouble shoots malfunctioning circuits and makes required repairs. May service or calibrate test equipment or electronic control systems. Perform checkout and trouble shooting of problems on AGVs & AGCs.

Responsibilities

Perform in house testing of company products.

Troubleshoot particularly complex or troublesome production equipment.

Suggest design changes or recommend improvements in production methods.

Troubleshoot malfunctioning equipment and makes repairs as required.

Align and adjust electrical equipment according to specifications.

Operates standard testing or processing equipment of moderate complexity.

Know process and documentation requirements.

Performs other work related duties as required.

Participation in the company quality process.

Qualifications

Associates Degree in Electronics or equivalent experience.

1 – 2 years hands on electrical/mechanical experience.

Ability to read and write English.

 Ability to read blueprints and electrical schematics.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to operate electronic test equipment.

Ability to follow instructions.

Jervis B. Webb Company is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer, and federal sub/contractor. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, gender, religion, ancestry, national origin, , orientation, age, disability, marital status, veteran status or medical condition.