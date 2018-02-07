Electronic Technician
Harbor Springs, MI
Posted on February 7, 2018
Ability to perform tests on electronic systems component to determine operability. Ability to troubleshoot malfunctioning circuits and make required repairs. Ability to read blueprints and electrical schematics. Must have basic computer skills. Competitive wage and benefits package. Selected candidates must pass drug screen. Interested candidates can fill out an application at 8212 M-119, Harbor Springs.
