Electronic Assembler

Successfully complete Soldering Standards Certification Training.

Perform precise production assembly functions requiring soldering, wiring, crimping and specialized techniques.

Assemble products by following specifications from blueprints, drawings, diagrams or according to special verbal and written instructions.

Measure and inspect in-process components using calipers, micrometers, and microscopes.

Operate hand tools, power tools, and test equipment.

Prepare and dispense epoxy compounds for sealing and bonding processes.

Maintain product quality standards of workmanship.

Accurately complete proper forms for reporting labor hours.

Complete Job Routers in process as required.

Maintain a clean and safe work area.

Other duties as assigned by the Assembly Supervisor.