Electrician

SUMMARY

Safely optimize and/or repair equipment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for maintaining all electrical equipment in a fast-paced brand new state of the art foundry.

Good trouble shooting skills with VFDs, PLC’s and other electronic components, pneumatic and hydraulic systems with applicable computer knowledge to support this type of work.

Experience with motor starters, variable frequency drives and soft start motor drives.

Ability to plan work, request proper parts, follow-up on work orders, see a job through to completion, etc.

Ability to work well with others in a team orientated environment.

Understand installation, servicing, and repairs of a 3-phase electrical system.

Induction melting systems experience preferred.

Communicates regularly with all maintenance technicians, both individually and as a group, to ensure good two-way communication concerning maintenance issues.

Display good organizational skills, able to organize work projects and help direct project repairs.

A good working knowledge of the NEC.

Works safely and promotes a safe workplace.

Experience with Medium Voltage Switchgear preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft applications.

May drive industrial equipment to move materials.

Provides suggestion for improvement of all of our systems.

Ability to troubleshoot complex electrical circuits.

Reads and understands electrical diagrams/prints.

QUALIFICATIONS To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or WORK EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); and a minimum two years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS

Electrical journeymenâs license preferred or the ability to attain one

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel; and talk or hear. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include peripheral vision, and depth perception.

WORK ENVIRONMENT The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to moving mechanical parts and outside weather conditions. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.