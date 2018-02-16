Role

Elk Rapids Engineering is seeking an Electrical Engineer, who will contribute to the future success of the company by significantly contributing to the engineering processes necessary for the manufacturing and performance of on time, on quality, machines. Under the Star brand name, Elk Rapids Engineering manufactures a complete line of 5-Axis CNC tool and cutter grinders for the manufacturing of end mills, high performance drills, step drills, form tools, orthopedic surgical instruments, as well as a large portfolio of gear tools.Â

ResponsibilitiesÂ

Design, implement, maintain, and improve electrical designs, bills of materials, and documentation pertaining to CNC machine tools.

Confer with other engineers, sales, and customers, to discuss existing or potential engineering projects and products.

Assist in manufacturing, construction, installation, maintenance, support, documentation, and testing activities to ensure compliance with specifications, codes, and customer requirements.

Plan and implement research methodology and procedures to apply principles of electrical theory to engineering projects.

Prepare specifications for purchase of materials and equipment.

This person will have Project Engineer responsibilities, taking the technical lead and project management roles to ensure projects are adequately managed to the direction of the business owner.Â

Knowledge and SkillsÂ

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority.

Ability to operate with minimal supervision, evaluate risk and make appropriate decisions.

High-energy self-starter who is enthusiastic and motivated to create growth opportunities.

Solid written and verbal communication and presentation skills to interface with external sales teams and customers.Â

Education RequirementsÂ

AS/BS in Engineering with technical experience in design and manufacturing.Â

Experience RequirementsÂ