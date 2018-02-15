Job Description

Kelly is currently hiring for an EDM Operator! If you are looking for an exciting career and with a global leader and stellar benefits this is the position for you! EDM Operators will be producing AWJ nozzles for manufacturers around the globe. Job duties will entail;

-Performing operation of EDM Machines

-Working with precision equipment

-Knowledgeable in machine set up

-Ability to use and understand gauging devices

-Ability to maintain quality of product while meeting production deadlines

-This is a weekend shift position: 6pm to 6am on Saturdays and Sundays with two eight hour 3rd shifts during the week.

Requirements

This is a weekend shift requiring 12 hour shifts on Saturday and Sunday 6pm to 6am and two 8 hour shifts (flexibility with days) 10pm to 6:30am.

Highlights

Global Company with an amazing work culture. Competitive wages, full benefits, medical/dental, 401k.

