EDM Operator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
About EDM Operator
We are currentlyc hiring for an EDM Operator! If you are looking for an exciting career and with a global leader and stellar benefits this is the position for you! EDM Operators will be producing AWJ nozzles for manufacturers around the globe. Job duties will entail;
-Performing operation of EDM Machines
-Working with precision equipment
-Knowledgeable in machine set up
-Ability to use and understand gauging devices
-Ability to maintain quality of product while meeting production deadlines
-This is a weekend shift position: 6pm to 6am on Saturdays and Sundays with two eight hourÂ 3rd shifts during the week.
