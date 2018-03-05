MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

EDM Operator

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://kellyservices.com

Posted on March 5, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365679

Apply Now

About EDM Operator

We are currentlyc hiring for an EDM Operator! If you are looking for an exciting career and with a global leader and stellar benefits this is the position for you! EDM Operators will be producing AWJ nozzles for manufacturers around the globe. Job duties will entail;

Â 

-Performing operation of EDM Machines

-Working with precision equipment

-Knowledgeable in machine set up

-Ability to use and understand gauging devices

-Ability to maintain quality of product while meeting production deadlines

-This is a weekend shift position: 6pm to 6am on Saturdays and Sundays with two eight hourÂ  3rd shifts during the week.

Â 

Contact our office today for additional information or to apply!

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Kelly Services

More jobs at Kelly Services

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8488493

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing