DRUG STORE PHARMACY TECHNICIAN

Job Description:

Responsible for using pharmacy systems to obtain patient and drug information and process prescriptions. If PTCB certified, assists with and coaches pharmacy technicians in the operation of pharmacy systems and cashiers in the operation of the pharmacy cash registers.

In accordance with state and federal regulations, assists the pharmacist, under direct supervision, in the practice of pharmacy. Assists the pharmacist in the performance of other Pharmacy Department duties in accordance with Company policies and procedures.

Customer Experience

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Operations

Under the supervision by the pharmacist, assist in the practice of pharmacy, in accordance with state, federal, and company policy. Reviews and complies with the Walgreen Co. Pharmacy Code of Conduct.

Performs duties as assigned by Pharmacy Manager, Staff Pharmacist and Store Manager including utilizing pharmacy systems to enter patient and drug information, ensuring information is entered correctly, filling prescriptions by retrieving, counting and pouring pharmaceutical drugs, verifying medicine is correct, and checking for possible interactions. Assists pharmacists in scheduling and maintaining work flow.

Reports, immediately, prescription errors to pharmacist on duty and adheres to Company policies and procedures in relation to pharmacy errors and the Quality Improvement Program.

Strictly adheres to the Walgreen Co. policy regarding Good Faith Dispensing during all applicable prescription dispensing activities.

Responsible and accountable for registering all related sales on assigned cash register, collects and handles cash as required. Takes customer to OTC aisle when possible to assist in locating products.

Handles telephone calls that do not require personal attention of the pharmacist, including those to physicians.

Processes (corrects and resubmits) manual claims for third party program prescription services in a timely and efficient manner, and performs other clerical duties, as assigned by the Pharmacy Manager.

Assists and supports Pharmacy Department on inventory management activities, such as, ordering, unpacking, checking and storing shipment of pharmaceuticals. Maintains knowledge of Company asset protection techniques, and files claims for warehouse overages (merchandise received, but not billed), shortages (merchandise billed, but not received), order errors or damaged goods involving Rx drugs.

May assist pharmacist in administering clinical services including the collection and proper labeling of blood/urine samples from patients and other clinical services as required; assists pharmacy staff in coordination of clinical services, Walgreens healthcare clinics and external providers.

Assists Pharmacy Manager and Staff Pharmacist in developing and maintaining good relationships with the local medical community, including physicians, nurses, and other health care providers, by medical provider detailing and outreach to health groups, retirement homes, nursing homes, and other forums for enhancing growth opportunities.

Assists with exterior and interior maintenance by ensuring the Pharmacy Department is stocked with adequate supplies, clean, neat and orderly in condition and appearance.

Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.