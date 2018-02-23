MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Drivers -Chaffuers License

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.denoyerbrosmovingmi.com/

Posted on February 23, 2018

About Drivers -Chaffuers License

We have a full-time opening for a Driver For Local Moving Company.

  • Chauffers License / pass DOT physical and a Drug Test.
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent.
  • Must have reliable transportation.
  • Background check required.Â 

Additional Info

Valid Chauffers License
Minimum Age 18+ years old

Additional

Denoyer Brothers Moving & Storage is accepting applications for experienced, professional, energetic local Drivers/Movers for our local moving company that has the ability to be on time, responsible and good work ethics.

Starting pay: $11.00 – $14.00 + Tips (Based on experience).

MUST:
– Be able to pass background check.
– Have a Valid Drivers License.
– Have a clean driving record.

– Experience in driving a 26’Â 

Seeking energetic drivers willing to work flexible hours, fast pace, and ability to grow in the near future in other roles.

Typical work week is Monday thru Friday, 8-5pm put may vary.
Must have the ability to Lift 75 + pounds

Apply atÂ 

Denoyer Brothers Moving and Storage

2920 Cass Rd

Traverse City MI 49684

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8104578

