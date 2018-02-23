Drivers -Chaffuers License

Additional

Denoyer Brothers Moving & Storage is accepting applications for experienced, professional, energetic local Drivers/Movers for our local moving company that has the ability to be on time, responsible and good work ethics.

Starting pay: $11.00 – $14.00 + Tips (Based on experience).

MUST:

– Be able to pass background check.

– Have a Valid Drivers License.

– Have a clean driving record.

– Experience in driving a 26’Â

Seeking energetic drivers willing to work flexible hours, fast pace, and ability to grow in the near future in other roles.

Typical work week is Monday thru Friday, 8-5pm put may vary.

Must have the ability to Lift 75 + pounds

Apply atÂ

Â

Denoyer Brothers Moving and Storage

2920 Cass Rd

Traverse City MI 49684

