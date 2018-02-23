Drivers -Chaffuers License
Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369310
About Drivers -Chaffuers License
We have a full-time opening for a Driver For Local Moving Company.
- Chauffers License / pass DOT physical and a Drug Test.
- Must have a high school diploma or equivalent.
- Must have reliable transportation.
- Background check required.Â
Additional Info
- Valid Chauffers License
- Minimum Age 18+ years old
Additional
Denoyer Brothers Moving & Storage is accepting applications for experienced, professional, energetic local Drivers/Movers for our local moving company that has the ability to be on time, responsible and good work ethics.
Starting pay: $11.00 – $14.00 + Tips (Based on experience).
MUST:
– Be able to pass background check.
– Have a Valid Drivers License.
– Have a clean driving record.
– Experience in driving a 26’Â
Seeking energetic drivers willing to work flexible hours, fast pace, and ability to grow in the near future in other roles.
Typical work week is Monday thru Friday, 8-5pm put may vary.
Must have the ability to Lift 75 + pounds
Apply atÂ
Â
Denoyer Brothers Moving and Storage
2920 Cass Rd
Traverse City MI 49684
Â
Â
Job at a Glance
About Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage
More jobs at Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage