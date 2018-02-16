Team Truck Driver| Up to $20,000 Sign-on Bonus per Team

Team drivers in Schneider’s Van Truckload Division are among the highest compensated in the fleet â up to $0.54 per mile* starting pay with a new pay increase, with an average of 5,000-6,000 miles per week (with choice to run more or less) and 1,100 miles per haul. Enjoy a predictable schedule, 95% no-touch freight (mostly drop-and-hook) and of course the company of a partner. Start your Team trucking career in Michigan or Wisconsin, splitting your miles, not your pay, as you rack up more miles and money than a solo driver.

Need a partner to Team with? Schneider’s Team Matching Program can help you find one.

Already have a qualified Team driving partner? Both of you need to fill out an application.

Eligible CDL Truck Driver Applicants

All Class A CDL holders

Current team truck drivers

Michigan and Wisconsin Team Truck Driver Pay

Up to $74,000 per year* with a new pay increase

$10,000 sign-on bonus per experienced drivers

$7,500 sign-on bonus per inexperienced drivers

Up to $0.03 per mile quarterly performance bonus per driver

Up to $0.02 per mile annual pay increase per driver

Additional $0.01 per mile when both team partners have hazmat endorsement

Potential accessorial pay for detention, layover, hand load/unload

*Based on CDL driver experience, performance and location

Team Truck Driver Benefits

Medical, dental and vision insurance, plus flexible spending options

401(k) savings plan with company match

Paid orientation and time off

Up to $7,000 tuition reimbursement (paid at $200/month) for qualified drivers

Schneider paid CDL training program option for those starting a driving career

Paid 3-day refresher course option for drivers restarting a driving career

Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits

Many more â see full list of benefits

Michigan and Wisconsin Team Truck Driver Qualifications

Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Live within Michigan or Wisconsin

Hazmat endorsement preferred

Passport, FAST card or Enhanced CDL opens more opportunities

More Reasons to Choose Team Driving at Schneider

Advantage Club â after five years with Schneider, you’ll be admitted to this exclusive club with a variety of unique opportunities paid for by Schneider

Discount program â enjoy year-round discounts and special offers from hundreds of national and local companies

Mobile communications platform â the latest in-truck technology with electronic logging, GPS navigation, web browsing and more

Training Engineer (driver trainer) opportunities available after six months, paying all miles/accessorials, plus $60 training per day and potential bonuses

Team driver advisors, current or previous top-performing Schneider Teams, provide insights and tips

Learn more about Team driving

PI101167304