Team Truck Driver| Up to $20,000 Sign-on Bonus per Team

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 16, 2018

About Team Truck Driver| Up to $20,000 Sign-on Bonus per Team

Team drivers in Schneider’s Van Truckload Division are among the highest compensated in the fleet â up to $0.54 per mile* starting pay with a new pay increase, with an average of 5,000-6,000 miles per week (with choice to run more or less) and 1,100 miles per haul. Enjoy a predictable schedule, 95% no-touch freight (mostly drop-and-hook) and of course the company of a partner. Start your Team trucking career in Michigan or Wisconsin, splitting your miles, not your pay, as you rack up more miles and money than a solo driver.

Need a partner to Team with? Schneider’s Team Matching Program can help you find one.

Already have a qualified Team driving partner? Both of you need to fill out an application.

Eligible CDL Truck Driver Applicants

  • All Class A CDL holders

  • Current team truck drivers

Michigan and Wisconsin Team Truck Driver Pay

  • Up to $74,000 per year* with a new pay increase

  • $10,000 sign-on bonus per experienced drivers

  • $7,500 sign-on bonus per inexperienced drivers

  • Up to $0.03 per mile quarterly performance bonus per driver

  • Up to $0.02 per mile annual pay increase per driver

  • Additional $0.01 per mile when both team partners have hazmat endorsement

  • Potential accessorial pay for detention, layover, hand load/unload

  • *Based on CDL driver experience, performance and location

Team Truck Driver Benefits

  • Medical, dental and vision insurance, plus flexible spending options

  • 401(k) savings plan with company match

  • Paid orientation and time off

  • Up to $7,000 tuition reimbursement (paid at $200/month) for qualified drivers

  • Schneider paid CDL training program option for those starting a driving career

  • Paid 3-day refresher course option for drivers restarting a driving career

  • Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits

  • Many more â see full list of benefits

Michigan and Wisconsin Team Truck Driver Qualifications

  • Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

  • Live within Michigan or Wisconsin

  • Hazmat endorsement preferred

  • Passport, FAST card or Enhanced CDL opens more opportunities

More Reasons to Choose Team Driving at Schneider

  • Advantage Club â after five years with Schneider, you’ll be admitted to this exclusive club with a variety of unique opportunities paid for by Schneider

  • Discount program â enjoy year-round discounts and special offers from hundreds of national and local companies

  • Mobile communications platform â the latest in-truck technology with electronic logging, GPS navigation, web browsing and more

  • Training Engineer (driver trainer) opportunities available after six months, paying all miles/accessorials, plus $60 training per day and potential bonuses

  • Team driver advisors, current or previous top-performing Schneider Teams, provide insights and tips

  • Learn more about Team driving

