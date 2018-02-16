Team Truck Driver| Up to $20,000 Sign-on Bonus per Team
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Team Truck Driver| Up to $20,000 Sign-on Bonus per Team
Team drivers in Schneider’s Van Truckload Division are among the highest compensated in the fleet â up to $0.54 per mile* starting pay with a new pay increase, with an average of 5,000-6,000 miles per week (with choice to run more or less) and 1,100 miles per haul. Enjoy a predictable schedule, 95% no-touch freight (mostly drop-and-hook) and of course the company of a partner. Start your Team trucking career in Michigan or Wisconsin, splitting your miles, not your pay, as you rack up more miles and money than a solo driver.
Need a partner to Team with? Schneider’s Team Matching Program can help you find one.
Already have a qualified Team driving partner? Both of you need to fill out an application.
Eligible CDL Truck Driver Applicants
-
All Class A CDL holders
-
Current team truck drivers
Michigan and Wisconsin Team Truck Driver Pay
-
Up to $74,000 per year* with a new pay increase
-
$10,000 sign-on bonus per experienced drivers
-
$7,500 sign-on bonus per inexperienced drivers
-
Up to $0.03 per mile quarterly performance bonus per driver
-
Up to $0.02 per mile annual pay increase per driver
-
Additional $0.01 per mile when both team partners have hazmat endorsement
-
Potential accessorial pay for detention, layover, hand load/unload
-
*Based on CDL driver experience, performance and location
Team Truck Driver Benefits
-
Medical, dental and vision insurance, plus flexible spending options
-
401(k) savings plan with company match
-
Paid orientation and time off
-
Up to $7,000 tuition reimbursement (paid at $200/month) for qualified drivers
-
Schneider paid CDL training program option for those starting a driving career
-
Paid 3-day refresher course option for drivers restarting a driving career
-
Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits
-
Many more â see full list of benefits
Michigan and Wisconsin Team Truck Driver Qualifications
-
Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
-
Live within Michigan or Wisconsin
-
Hazmat endorsement preferred
-
Passport, FAST card or Enhanced CDL opens more opportunities
More Reasons to Choose Team Driving at Schneider
-
Advantage Club â after five years with Schneider, you’ll be admitted to this exclusive club with a variety of unique opportunities paid for by Schneider
-
Discount program â enjoy year-round discounts and special offers from hundreds of national and local companies
-
Mobile communications platform â the latest in-truck technology with electronic logging, GPS navigation, web browsing and more
-
Training Engineer (driver trainer) opportunities available after six months, paying all miles/accessorials, plus $60 training per day and potential bonuses
-
Team driver advisors, current or previous top-performing Schneider Teams, provide insights and tips
-
Learn more about Team driving
