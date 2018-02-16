Driver – Regional Part-Time Truck Driver – Class A CDL

This Regional part-time truck driver position features flexible scheduling, earnings up to $0.475 per mile*. Truckers will haul 95% no touch freight and average 400 miles per haul within a primary travel area of 500 miles from Detroit, MI. As a Regional driver, you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds: the freedom of the open road while staying close to home. Start your trucking career!

Eligible CDL Truck Driver Applicants: Experienced Class A CDL holders Truck Driver Pay & Benefits Part-time CDL truck drivers are eligible for:

Up to $0.475 per mile* Up to $0.03 per mile quarterly performance bonus Flexible Scheduling – Work as little as 4 days per month Paid orientation

Paid time off* 401(k) savings plan with company match* Most loads are drop-and-hook Mobile communications platform – The latest in-truck technology with paperless logging, GPS navigation, web browsing, text-to-voice features, a color touch screen and a pull-out keypad Operating Centers – Drivers have 24 hour access to company facilities with safe parking, showers, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities and cafeteria services.

Military Apprenticeship Program- U.S. military veterans, Guard members and Reservists that are new to the trucking industry may be eligible to earn an additional educational benefit check from the VA (up to $1,266 per month)

No employment contract – we don’t lock you in, but you’ll want to stay Based on CDL driver experience *Available for drivers that work a minimum of 100 days per year Truck Driver Qualifications

Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Minimum 3 months of Class A driving experience Live within Michigan Hazmat endorsement preferred at time of hire

More Reasons Truckers Choose Schneider Regional:

More Miles, Closer to HomeYou don’t need to drive across the country to get big miles with Schneider. Regional drivers can count on consistent miles, predictable lanes within a five-state area of where you live, and getting you home weekly.

Get the Respect You DeserveSchneider is one of the largest truckload carriers in North America, but it doesn’t feel that way to our CDL drivers. Regional drivers work with local dispatchers who understand the weather conditions and traffic patterns in your area, and they get to know you. We all have driver numbers, but we are actually treated as people. You never have the feeling that you’re just a number. The group – especially the business leaders that you deal with – they treat you very well and they are very personable.â¬ – Gerald Bartholomew

Join one of the top trucking companies in Wisconsin. Call Joe at 920-592-6180 for more information!

Schneider uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired associates. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, please visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.

