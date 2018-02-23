Driver (Local) CDL Class A

Looking for local drivers with one of the following. Chauffeur License, Class “A” or Class “B” License

We are a furniture moving company. You would be teamed with 2 or 3 other guys loading and transporting furniture.

If you do not have experience we will train you to obtain a Chauffer License and train you how to safely, without much effort, move furniture. This job is rewarding financially and personally for the right person.

You will work Monday – Friday some Saturdays no Sundays or Holidays.

If you have a Chauffeur License, Class “A” or Class “B” License. Pay depends on license type and experience. Chauffers start at $12- $14. Class “B” $14 – $15, Class “A” $15 – $18.

You will be required to pass a background check and drug test.

What We Offer

Health Insurance Available, Paid Vacation, Sick Time and Holidays.

Work week is generally Monday – Friday 8-5pm with overtime available in summer months.

401(k) available

Review every 90 days with wage increase based on performance.

Job Requirements

Valid commercial driver’s license.

Able to load, unpack and pack items, disassembled and assembled furniture.

Provided safe, on-time, and dependable transportation with a safe driving record

Assist customers during the moves with excellent customer service

Moving is a physically demanding job, so you must be in good physical condition and able to lift heavy objects repeatedly over periods of many hours.

If this sounds like you and you would like a good paying career in the moving business for the long term, then apply today.