Driver Helpers (Summer Position)

We are looking for some summer help starting in June. If you like working outside, staying in shape, earn great tips then this may be the job for you.

We are a moving company. We move furniture. You will move furniture from home to home. You will need to be able to lift 50 lbs, walk and carry furiture, boxes, etc to and from a truck.

You will then transport the items to a home or business with 2 or 3 other guys.

We start you at $12.00 – you could receive tips on a daily basis from our customers, depending on the quality of job you do. This is possible, not gauranteed. Some guys make $200 a week in tips plus pay.

If this job is for you please come in and apply.Â