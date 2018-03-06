Driver – Dedicated Truck Driver – Dollar General – Class A CDL

This Dedicated truck driver position on the Dollar General account features earnings up to $0.44 per mile*, weekly time at home and a predictable work schedule. Truckers will drive lift gate trailers and unload product from rolltainers to multiple stops in IN, KY, MI and OH. It’s all about consistency when you join Schneider’s Dedicated division. By pulling freight for one customer, you’ll enjoy consistent freight, miles and paychecks. Start your trucking career!

Watch this video on what you can expect when you apply to drive on a Dollar Dedicated account.

Eligible CDL Truck Driver Applicants: All Class A CDL holders

Traverse City Dedicated Truck Driver Pay

Up to $63,000 per year* $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers $7,500 sign-on bonus for inexperienced drivers Up to $0.03 per mile performance bonus Mileage, stop-off and unloading pay *Based on CDL driver experience, performance and location

Dedicated Truck Driver Benefits

Medical, dental and vision insurance, plus flexible spending options 401(k) savings plan with company match Paid orientation and time off Up to $7,000 tuition reimbursement (paid at $200/month) for qualified drivers Schneider paid CDL training program option for those starting a driving career Paid 3-day refresher course option for drivers restarting a driving career Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits Many more â see full list of benefitsTraverse City Dedicated Truck Driver Qualifications

Valid Class A Commercial Driverâs License (CDL) Live within 75 miles of Traverse City, MI More Reasons to Choose Dedicated Driving at Schneider

Consistency hauling for one customer â consistent miles, freight and paychecks Reliable and frequent home time you and your family can count on Pay packages designed to balance all facets of the exact job you do Regular routes and customer relationships make your day-to-day life easier Learn more about Dedicated driving Why Schneider? Other companies can claim similar core values to Schneider, but Schneider puts them into practice every day. Itâs why drivers have chosen Schneider since 1935. See for yourself today.

âI drive for Schneider because of the values listed on my shoulder badge: Integrity, Respect, Excellence, Safety First and Always. Other companies may have the same info, but we live it.â Ron, Schneider driver Join one of the top trucking companies in Michigan. Call 800-447-7433 for more information about becoming a Dedicated truck driver with Schneider!

