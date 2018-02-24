Driver – Class B CDL Delivery

We are now hiring

ProBuild was acquired by Builders FirstSource in August 2015. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment, primarily for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, in the U.S. We provide customers an integrated home-building solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation for a full range of structural and related building products.

We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 74 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities, that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Responsible for loading, transporting and delivering material to customer sites. Drives delivery vehicle and/or trailer combination to transport material to customer sites. CDL driver operates vehicle weighing 26,000 lbs. or greater GVWR; vehicle 26,000 lbs. or greater towing a trailer less than 10,000 lbs.

Assists customers with unloading material safety and accurately, taking precaution to protect product and customer property.

Required to use a hand-held device, except while driving, to ensure compliance with DVIR and HOS.

Verifies order details and maintain log of deliveries, including amounts and/or weights, mileage and locations of deliveries. Check items against invoice to ensure accuracy of order.

Acts as customer service liaison. Handles customer concerns and helps to resolve issues as they arise.

Maintains service logs and pre/post trip inspection procedures.

Requirements: High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED), 21+ years of age, a valid Class B CDL license. A minimum of one (1) year of driving experience. One (1) year CDL driving experience preferred. Must be able to pass MVR report and obtain a DOT medical card. Forklift certification

