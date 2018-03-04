DRIVER â DRIVE COOL CARS EVERY DAY

As a Driver, you will be transporting our rental vehicles to and from various locations safely. You will assist other Avis Budget Group associates in maintaining a smooth and safe traffic flow throughout rental check in area. In the role of Driver, you will be conducting the final inspection ensuring proper vehicle cleanliness, appearance and readiness meet company standards. Additionally, as a Driver you will be responsible for identifying and reporting any rental vehicle damage.

Requirements of the Driver role:

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

At least 6 months of prior work experience

Valid driver’s license and a good driving record

Various shifts available

We offer a wide range of exciting benefits for part time employees, including:

Employee Assistance Program

Employee discounts

Training opportunities

Opportunities to make charitable donations

Voluntary unpaid time off

Discounted prices on the purchase of Avis/Budget cars

401(k) (eligible after 1,000 hours of service)

Employee Stock Purchase Plan (eligible after 90 days of service)

Vacation car rental

A valid driver’s license is required for all positions. Drug screening and a background check are a part of our hiring process.

To help expedite the application process and save you time, our application includes a Video Interview, which is a quick and simple recorded interview that will show our hiring managers how you would fit as a member of our team. On screen step-by-step instructions will guide you through the application and Video Interview process. To be considered for this role you must complete a recorded Video Interview.

Avis Budget is an EO employer â M/F/Vets/Disabled

The information listed in this advertisement describes the general nature and level of this position only. Essential functions and responsibilities may change as business needs require. Your response to this ad may result in your being considered for employment with an affiliated company of Avis Budget Group, the publicly traded parent company of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and its subsidiaries.

This advertisement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment.