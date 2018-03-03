Dosimetrist – Certified

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduate of an approved university or hospital Dosimetry program.

Must be Board-Certified by the Medical Dosimetrist Certification Board.

Experience with Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMR T) planning, 3D planning, brachytherapy, and mold room duties required.

Eclipse experience preferred

Demonstrated excellent interpersonal skills in relationships with patients, Radiation Oncologists, Radiation Therapists, ancillary and management personnel.

Able to work within the policies and procedures established by the department and the hospital.

ORGANIZATION

Under the general administrative supervision of the Director of Oncology Services. Direct clinical and operational supervision is provided by the Medical Physicists (to include work assignments, scheduling, and work evaluation). Is also accountable to and receives clinical direction from the Radiation Oncologists.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above)

No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES