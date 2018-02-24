Dosimetrist – Certified

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduate of an approved university or hospital Dosimetry program. Must be Board-Certified by the Medical Dosimetrist Certification Board. Experience with Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) planning, 3D planning, brachytherapy, and mold room duties required. Eclipse experience preferred Demonstrated excellent interpersonal skills in relationships with patients, Radiation Oncologists, Radiation Therapists, ancillary and management personnel. Able to work within the policies and procedures established by the department and the hospital.

ORGANIZATION

Under the general administrative supervision of the Director of Oncology Services. Direct clinical and operational supervision is provided by the Medical Physicists (to include work assignments, scheduling, and work evaluation). Is also accountable to and receives clinical direction from the Radiation Oncologists.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above) No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Following the dose prescription specified by the Radiation Oncologist, plans a treatment technique by means of computer and/or manual computations that will delivery a prescribed radiation dose to defined tumor volume.

Coordinates treatment simulations and tumor localizations including computed tomography and MRI when indicated for radiation therapy treatment planning.

Directs and/or assists in planning or the fabrication of compensating filters, custom shields, wedges and other beam modifying devices.

Assists in the planning or the production of molds, casts, and other immobilization devices.

Assists the technology staff in the implementation of the treatment plan (correct use of immobilization devices, compensators, wedges, field arrangement and other treatment parameters).

Performs dosage calculation in the patient’s radiation therapy chart and verifies the mathematical accuracy of all calculations using a system established by a medical radiation physicist.

Provides technical assistance to the medical physicist(s) when requested in radiation protection, qualitative and quantitative machine calibrations and quality assurance of the radiation therapy equipment.

Assists in the application of specific methods of dosimetry (ion chamber, TLD or film) to special clinical problems.

Assists in intracavitary and interstitial sealed source procedures and in the subsequent manual and/or computer calculation of the dose distributions of these procedures.

Teaches applied aspects of dosimetry to staff, as assigned.

May be involved in clinical research for the development and implementation of new techniques, i.e., RTOG.

Keeps current on new planning techniques, devices and methods.

Assists in maintaining and ordering of supplies for Physics section.

Keeps billing records and submits charges for all treatment planning activity.

Performs quality improvement activities as necessary to meet all hospital, JCAHO, and ACR requirements.

Adheres to all radiation safety policies and procedures.

Performs all other duties as assigned.