Document Processor for Sales Department

Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
If you have the drive and the desire to build your career with a successful and innovative company, we want to talk with you. The best candidates in this position would be smart ‘Gate Keepers’ of a car deal but also have the ability to type 15 deals in a day. If this is you, apply now!
Partnerships with GM, Chrysler, Ford and Hyundai
Customer centric sales process
40 hour work week, $13/hr
Full benefit program
Proud to support and be involved with local charities and community organizations
Personal Traits
1. Pride in work
2. Dependable, Detail Orientated, Accurate
3. Ability to Multi-Task, with no errors
4. Ability to work with the sales administration team
5. Ability to effectively communicate with the team on others within the organization
6. Flexibility with scheduling – Retail Hours
Ensure All Deals Are Legally Compliant
* Type deals for delivery with speed and accuracy
* Conclude delivery process, report the delivery, apply for incentives and create purchase orders
* Break down deals, confirm all documents are correct, then deliver to accounting within 24 hours
Administrative Responsibilities
1. Assist in resolving funding issues
2. Tracking of in-transit sales contracts, rebates, service contracts, payables and plate fees
3. Process cancellation paperwork for service and protections contracts
4. Update the Police Book
5. Follow up on bank and customer titles
6. Daily filing
