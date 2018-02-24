Dispatcher I Delivery

We are now hiring

ProBuild was acquired by Builders FirstSource in August 2015. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment, primarily for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, in the U.S. We provide customers an integrated home-building solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation for a full range of structural and related building products.

We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 74 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities, that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Under general supervision, assigns drivers and vehicles to deliver customer orders according to delivery schedule; directs drivers by two-way radio; may establish service or delivery routes for regular customers.

Confers with customers and/or sales staff to determine desired delivery times; creates delivery schedule to assist drivers and material handling staff in planning work activities.

Maintains record of mileage, fuel used, repairs made and other delivery-related expenses.

Responds to customer complaints/questions regarding deliveries; expedites or locates missing, misrouted, delayed or damaged merchandise.

Requirements: High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED) and two (2) years of related experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Traverse City MI Lumber – 5700 US Hwy 31 S (49637), Grawn, Michigan, United States of America