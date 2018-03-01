Darrow’s Family Restaurant, located in Mackinaw City, MI Â 49701. Â PO Box 857, Mackinaw City, MI 49701. Â This is a temporary, full time position for 15 dishwashers. Â Duties include cleaning of all dishes, cooking utensils, kitchen equipment and kitchen work areas; handling the garbage in the kitchen and dining room; some light food preparation. Â No education or prior work experience is required. Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant will offer 40 hours per week Monday through Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Â Workers are needed to begin work on April 1, 2018 through November 1, 2018. Â Work will be performed in Mackinaw City, Michigan. Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant will offer a wage of $10.11 per hour ($15.17/hr/ot) Â Returning workers and workers with more experience may be paid higher wage rates $10.50-$11.00 per hour ($15.75-$16.50/hr/ot) Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant will provide on-the-job training in the proper use and maintenance of dish washing equipment. Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant will use a single workweek as its standard in computing wages due. Â Workers will be paid on Tuesday (bi-weekly) by check. Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant has optional housing available for $70/week payroll deduction (not a condition of employment). Â Employee housing requires employee to share room with another employee and is located within walking distance of designated workplace. Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant will make all deductions from workers paycheck required by law.

If the worker completes 50 percent of the work contract period, Darrow’s Family Restaurant will reimburse the worker for transportation and subsistence,(including meals and to the extent needed, lodging) from the place of recruitment to the place of work. Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, the employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer or where the employer has appropriately reported a worker’s voluntary abandonment of employment. The amount of transportation payment Â or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved. Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of at least $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with documentation of actual expense receipts. Â Workers are responsible for daily transportation to and from the work place.

Darrow’s Family Restaurant will reimburse the workers in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (except passport fees). Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant will provide to the worker, without charge or deposit charge, all tools, supplies and equipment required to perform the duties assigned. Â Darrow’s Family Restaurant guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment. Â

This job order is placed in connection with a future application for H-2B workers.

Please inquire about the job opportunity or send applications and/or resumes, indicating availability to the Michigan Works! Office, 11153 North Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI Â 49721, phone 231-627-6403. Refer to job code Â #7379808.”Or apply at your nearest Michigan Works office, located here: http://www.michiganworks.org/about-michigan-works/one-stop-service-centers.”

Â Also send applications and/or resumes to Darrow Inc., PO Box 857, Mackinaw City, MI Â 49701. Â This information is in accordance with 20 CFR 665.18.(b)(1-18).Â Â