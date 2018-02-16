Dishwasher

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Follows sanitation standards and procedures complying with legal regulations.

* Provides foodstuff and utensils for chef by carrying pans, kettles, and trays of food to and from workstations, stoves, and refrigerators.

* Maintains food quality by storing foods in designated areas, minimizing spoilage.

* Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions. Troubleshoots breakdowns, maintains supplies, and performs preventative maintenance.

* Maintains stock by assisting the chefs in keeping the kitchens in full working order; retrieving stock, and keeping all cooking and serving utensils and plates clean & sanitary at all times.

* Maintains appropriate levels of needed dishes and utensils.

* Segregating and removing waste.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

* Dedicated to exceeding quality standards and providing products and services of the highest caliber.

* Inspires others with enthusiasm and positive energy.

* Trained in hands-on equipment maintenance.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lifting, pushing and pulling up to 50 lbs.

* Lifting, pushing and pulling up to 50 lbs.

* Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time.

