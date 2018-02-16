Dishwasher
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
* Willingness to accept the most effective role.
* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
* Follows sanitation standards and procedures complying with legal regulations.
* Provides foodstuff and utensils for chef by carrying pans, kettles, and trays of food to and from workstations, stoves, and refrigerators.
* Maintains food quality by storing foods in designated areas, minimizing spoilage.
* Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions. Troubleshoots breakdowns, maintains supplies, and performs preventative maintenance.
* Maintains stock by assisting the chefs in keeping the kitchens in full working order; retrieving stock, and keeping all cooking and serving utensils and plates clean & sanitary at all times.
* Maintains appropriate levels of needed dishes and utensils.
* Segregating and removing waste.
* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
* Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.
* Dedicated to exceeding quality standards and providing products and services of the highest caliber.
* Inspires others with enthusiasm and positive energy.
* Trained in hands-on equipment maintenance.
* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lifting, pushing and pulling up to 50 lbs.
* Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
