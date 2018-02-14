MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Dishwasher

Bellaire, MI

http://www.shantycreek.com

Posted on February 14, 2018

About Dishwasher

Position Summary:

Ensures cleanliness of all pots, pans, flatware, dishes and designated equipment in the kitchen to SCR standards.

Professional Experience:

No minimum level of professional experience is required for this position.

Education:

No minimum level of education is required is required for this position.

Required Skills:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older.

  • TAM, Servsafe, and/or TiPS certification is preferred.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!

