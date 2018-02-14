Dishwasher
Bellaire, MI
Posted on February 14, 2018
About Dishwasher
Position Summary:
Ensures cleanliness of all pots, pans, flatware, dishes and designated equipment in the kitchen to SCR standards.
Professional Experience:
No minimum level of professional experience is required for this position.
Education:
No minimum level of education is required is required for this position.
Required Skills:
- Must be 18 years of age or older.
- TAM, Servsafe, and/or TiPS certification is preferred.
Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!
About Shanty Creek Resorts
