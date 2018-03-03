Director of Workforce Services
UPWARD Talent Council Michigan Works!
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
Job Opportunity: Director of Workforce Services
Department: Workforce Services
Location: Negotiable within the Upper Peninsula
Organization Overview: UPWARD Talent Council is a driving force in the competitive world of workforce development
and economic prosperity. UPWARD Talent Council serves the 15 counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Job Summary: The Director of Workforce Services, in coordination with the Chief Operating Officer, oversees the
operations of the service centers throughout the region, ensuring alignment of programs and services across all centers
while allowing for local adaptations, as needed, to meet the needs of specific communities. This administrative
management work involves working extensively with other relevant positions to provide guidance and support to ensure
efficient and effective service delivery of all UPWARD Talent Council programs and services. Responsibilities are carried
out directly and through supervision of assigned staff with wide latitude for initiative and independent judgment.
Travel: There is a significant amount of travel within the region with this position.
Job Qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree
Relevant work experience, preferably with significant content expertise in workforce related programing and
funding or the ability to become a content expert in these areas in a relatively short time.
Supervisory experience
Excellent time management skills
Excellent attention to detail
Excellent problem-solving skills
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Ability to manage multiple, complex projects simultaneously
bility to build and maintain professional relationships
Ability to read, understand, and interpret data sets
Master’s degree preferred
Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience
Application Deadline: Position open until filled
How to Apply: Please submit an electronic copy of your resume to [email protected] with the subject “UPWARD
Talent Council – Director of Workforce Services”
