Job Opportunity: Director of Workforce Services

Department: Workforce Services

Location: Negotiable within the Upper Peninsula

Organization Overview: UPWARD Talent Council is a driving force in the competitive world of workforce development

and economic prosperity. UPWARD Talent Council serves the 15 counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Job Summary: The Director of Workforce Services, in coordination with the Chief Operating Officer, oversees the

operations of the service centers throughout the region, ensuring alignment of programs and services across all centers

while allowing for local adaptations, as needed, to meet the needs of specific communities. This administrative

management work involves working extensively with other relevant positions to provide guidance and support to ensure

efficient and effective service delivery of all UPWARD Talent Council programs and services. Responsibilities are carried

out directly and through supervision of assigned staff with wide latitude for initiative and independent judgment.

Travel: There is a significant amount of travel within the region with this position.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

Relevant work experience, preferably with significant content expertise in workforce related programing and

funding or the ability to become a content expert in these areas in a relatively short time.

Supervisory experience

Excellent time management skills

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to manage multiple, complex projects simultaneously

bility to build and maintain professional relationships

Ability to read, understand, and interpret data sets

Master’s degree preferred

Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience

Application Deadline: Position open until filled

How to Apply: Please submit an electronic copy of your resume to [email protected] with the subject “UPWARD

Talent Council – Director of Workforce Services”