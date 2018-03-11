Blarney Castle is seeking a Director of Retail Sales that will direct convenience store operations to improve their market share and profitability, and ensure the success of their management teams.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

Thorough knowledge and understanding of retail marketing and convenience store operations.

Excellent planning skills.

Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret and apply financial and operational reports to improve store operations.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, including strong oral and written communication skills.

Well-developed leadership and management skills.

Strong understanding with compliance standards in the industry is required. (Sale of alcohol, tobacco, fuel, environmental compliance).

Computer literacy and familiarity with financial and operational reporting systems are necessary.

Bachelor degree in business, finance or related field combined with 8 to 10 years of progressively responsible management experience in a retail environment.

The ability to travel up to 50% is required.

MAJOR DUTIES:

Major Duties / Responsibilities % of Time

Leadership: Hire, train and evaluate the performance of Area Managers. Work with Area Managers to implement controls or programs to ensure profitability and improve market share. Ensure Area Managers train and develop Store Managers and customer service staff to provide courteous service to customers. 25% Store Audits: Complete and document scheduled and unscheduled audits of stores. Identify trends or issues and work with Area Managers to implement improvements or corrective actions. Recommend policies and procedures to improve store performance. 20% Training: Collaborate with Human Resources and Area Managers to develop, present and evaluate the effectiveness of training programs for management and customer service staff. Monitor completion of training and address gaps with Area Managers. 15% Financial Management: Develop and present quarterly and annual financial plans and reports. Monitor trends in convenience store operations, such as labor hours, turnover, profitability and other key performance indicators. Work with Area Managers to implement controls or programs to ensure profitability and improve market share. 20% Compliance: Monitor compliance with company policies, regulatory requirements (sale of alcohol, tobacco), environmental regulations and training standards. Work with Area Managers to address gaps and implement corrective actions. 10% Business Development: Identify new business opportunities within retail operations. Work with leadership team to evaluate new products, services or locations by preparing and presenting analyses and recommendations. 10%



PRINCIPAL CHALLENGES:

Typical Problems:

Monitoring costs and compliance for all regions and stores, and ensuring Area Managers are utilizing financial and operating reports to ensure the success of their stores.

Most Complex Problems:

Providing support and direction to Area Managers to provide a motivated, well trained customer service workforce, providing recognition and limiting turnover in a highly competitive labor market and business climate.

DECISION MAKING AUTHORITY AND RESPONSIBILITY:

Typical decisions:

Hires, trains and evaluates the performance of subordinate managers. Establishes operating standards and policies to ensure stores meet profitability targets. Develops and presents training programs for Convenience Store management and customer service staff.

Other decisions referred for approval:

Significant changes to operating policies are reviewed with the Vice President of Retail Sales.

